The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that quality health care and comprehensive coverage have never been more important, especially for our state’s senior community. This year, inflation adds another stress point to many over 65 who live on fixed incomes.

Coverage, choice and affordability are all important components of health care no matter what your age group. Medicare Advantage has been a literal lifeline for 28 million Americans over the age of 65, including more than 567,000 here in Washington who rely on the affordable plan. And sometimes, it’s the little perks that come with the plan that are the most appreciated.

Special perks

Longtime Yakima resident Rita Taylor-Catron acknowledges the effects her access to a pool and gym have on her quality of life. As a member of the Rotary YMCA Aquatics Center, she participates in Silver&Fit Healthy Aging and Exercise Program, a plan that allows seniors enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan to work out or swim at clubs free.

The club has many seniors who enjoy workouts, group lessons and the ever-popular River Walk. “I have a wonderful place to exercise, stay healthy — and socialize with friends,” Rita says.

Popular and affordable

This year, inflation and rising costs are a top concern for seniors. A recent survey found 82 percent of Medicare enrollees are concerned about cuts to current benefits to the program. In 2022, Medicare Advantage premiums have dropped 10 percent to an average of only $19 a month. while access to benefits expands.

Medicare Advantage has been a popular insurance plan for senior populations — especially lower income and minority populations and those with disabilities. That’s in part because of the extensive benefits it offers, such as health and wellness programs, prescription drugs, transportation to and from appointments and even grocery delivery. In short, Medicare Advantage helps Americans stay healthier.

Variety of benefits

Aging is difficult and hard on many people here in the valley. Washington State Oral Health Coalition has a focus on bringing comprehensive access to oral care for all of Washington’s citizens.

Regular dental care is important for your teeth and overall health, but routine visits to your dentist for exams, cleanings and other basic and major dental services aren’t covered by Original Medicare Part A or Part B. The good news is that many Medicare Advantage plans do include these benefits.

The open enrollment period for Medicare Advantage ends March 31 and I encourage all seniors to connect with their elected officials to protect Medicare Advantage.