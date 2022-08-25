President Joe Biden, flanked by, from left, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., delivers remarks and signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 into law in the State Dining Room of the White House on Aug. 16.