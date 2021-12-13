While researching a writing project, I began to pay closer attention to women’s soccer, including the U.S. women’s national team and the National Women’s Soccer League.
Both organizations include world-class players, and these athletes are not immune to the effects of the toxic division and human brokenness that is pervasive in our society.
During the Summer Olympics, former President Donald Trump encouraged attendees of a rally to boo the women’s national team, and, following the team’s failure to qualify for the gold medal game, stated that if “our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze.” Similarly, Trump’s antagonist, national team star Megan Rapinoe, tweeted inflammatory words following allegations of harassment and sexual abuse affecting the National Women’s Soccer League: “Burn it all down. Let their heads roll.”
Policymakers and fans should look past the performative culture warriors and take note of the efforts of quieter, more impactful leaders and organization builders such as former Chicago Red Star Christen Press, Orlando Pride’s Alex Morgan and national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn.
These leaders and many others have been at the forefront of struggles for equal pay and safe working conditions on both the national team and NWSL and in raising awareness of human rights challenges such as the safe removal of the Afghanistan women’s national soccer team following the recent takeover by the Taliban.
The national team has been at the center of a battle over equal pay since March 2019. Players sued the U.S. Soccer Federation (U.S. Soccer) for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, arguing that they had not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement, which expires this month, compared with what the men’s national team receives under its agreement, which expired in December 2018.
In May 2020, a U.S. District Court judge rejected the equal pay claim, which is now under appeal, but allowed part of the claim regarding working conditions to proceed to trial, leading to a subsequent positive settlement.
The lawsuit also prompted U.S. Soccer this September to offer identical contracts to the players’ associations for both national teams. However, U.S. Soccer refuses to agree to a deal unless World Cup prize money is equalized. This is a significant sticking point since FIFA, the international soccer governing body, offers a much larger pool of prize money for men than women and the U.S. men’s team is under no obligation to bargain jointly with the women’s team.
Rather than vague legislative gestures such as the GOALS Act bill, in which Congress would prohibit using funds for the 2026 men’s World Cup unless “equitable pay” is provided to both national teams, the proper way to resolve this complex, and not easily definable, issue is for all three parties involved to immediately engage in good faith, potentially groundbreaking negotiations at the bargaining table.
In contrast, effective congressional oversight has helped advance the demands of the NWSL Players Association to put player safety at the forefront of the league’s recent reform efforts, following the pervasive allegations of verbal harassment and sexual abuse leading to the dismissal of four head coaches (a fifth was dismissed “for cause”).
The latest resignation occurred in late November when the former head coach of the Red Stars resigned suddenly before multiple allegations of verbal and emotional abuse by former players were detailed in a Washington Post report.
Due partly to efforts by U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross, D-N.C., and 41 of her colleagues, the NWSL recently agreed to all eight demands put forth by the players association including “an investigation committee being created, safety protocols being memorialized, and changes being made to ensure players’ voices are being heard.”
For our broader society, these leaders demonstrate that change is possible when there are many organizations and institutions that need extensive revitalization, whether soccer leagues, political parties, corporations or churches. They are individuals whom scholar Yuval Levin refers to in his insightful book “Time to Build” as people who constructively answer this key question: Given my role in this organization or institution, how should I behave?
Perhaps the most important legacy of these leaders, however, is to set positive examples for our youth of personal agency — the belief that someone can initiate actions to positively shape the world around them. At a time when a new Gallup poll shows that only 44% of women are satisfied with how society treats them, and only 33% of women believe that they have the same job opportunities as men, these inspiring role models are needed now more than ever.