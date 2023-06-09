As CEO of Washington Conservation Action, I felt a deep pain when I heard about the proposed Goldendale Energy Storage Project in Klickitat County. I felt an even deeper pain when I learned that the state Department of Ecology just approved the water quality certification for the project, one of a dozen permits necessary before construction can begin.
At first glance, the Goldendale proposal appears to be the stuff of the new clean-energy economy: two reservoirs near the John Day hydropower complex that would generate and store energy.
Look closer, though: The site proposed for this project is called Pushpum by The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, and the whole area is known by the Yakama as “mother of all roots,” a natural seed bank and a source of sustenance since time immemorial. The Goldendale facility would destroy a large swath of this sacred land, including archeological, ceremonial, petroglyph, monumental and ancestral sites.
This landscape sustains the Yakama people, and they have opposed the Goldendale development from the beginning.
They have been joined by many others: The Nez Perce Tribe, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Oregon, and Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation also oppose the development due to impacts on treaty-reserved rights and cultural resources. Earlier this year, Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians, composed of 57 tribal government members, and the National Congress of American Indians, the oldest and largest organization representing tribal governments, passed resolutions on an emergency basis, urging federal and state regulators to deny the project permits.
Many leading climate and environmental organizations, including Washington Conservation Action and Sierra Club-Washington, oppose the development based on the significant impact to irreplaceable religious and cultural sites.
Why is this so important to Indigenous peoples and their allies? Simply put, it is because our lands have been stolen from us and because, for too long, the dominant culture has sought to erase Native history and lifeways. Native culture centers respect for nature, for traditions, for the land, for relationships.
A clean-energy future must uphold federal trust and treaty obligations that consider the cultural and health impacts of these projects on sacred sites. These parts of our identity — the land, the roots, and the water — are a part of our collective history and we must not erase them.
Many Native people from the high desert plateau region revolve around gathering traditional foods on my tribe’s land in north-central Oregon. We harvested, and still harvest, throughout our landscape: mountain forests, riverbanks and rolling prairies. We pick huckleberries and salmonberries in the forest understory. We pull up camas root and medicinal bear root on the prairies, wapato root, “Indian potato,” in the marshes. We unearth roots with a specialized digging stick called a “kapn.”
I like to grind camas root and make biscuits with it. They keep and pack well, perfect to slip into a day pack or for backpacking. When my people do medicine singing, we spread out blankets and place offerings on them: things such as jars of preserved berries and fish and roots, lots of roots. In the spring, our Nation’s “Root Feast” is a great occasion for celebrating and giving thanks.
In late December, the final environmental impact report from the state Department of Ecology found the project would destroy tribal cultural resources that can’t be replaced.
This finding alone should be the basis for Ecology and other state agencies to deny permits for this project.
As an organization, WCA is pro-clean energy. We fight for it daily. That includes ensuring that the projects that are built improve the lives of Washingtonians. It also includes making sure we don’t make the same mistakes over again, such as failing to consult the people most affected by a project, and valuing profit over people. That kind of business as usual created all the social and environmental problems we now face.
That’s one of many reasons that Washington Environmental Council and Washington Conservation Voters have unified under one brand: Washington Conservation Action. Aligning the policy expertise of WEC with the political organizing savvy of WCV creates a unified approach to our biggest environmental challenges in which we can fight for solutions based on scientific data, cultural knowledge, and political expertise.
As we are unified as Washington Conservation Action, we continue to insist that human concerns and those of nature are not separate. They also are unified, intertwined. We are fiercely committed to protecting people and nature as one. That means recognizing that the problems in our society are directly linked to the problems that we see in natural systems. To heal the planet, we must heal ourselves.
What does this mean in the context of Goldendale?
It means recognizing that it’s not acceptable to build energy solutions on the backs of those least responsible for the climate crisis, such as the Yakama, who gather Indian celery on Pushpum at this time of year. We should be siting green energy projects in places that don’t destroy people’s traditions, ancestry and cultures.
It means engaging in advocacy that is not transactional, but instead commits to the long term. WCA is actively building relationships with the Yakama, listening to their concerns and goals, trying to find areas where we can work together.
It means political organizing in small communities and in Olympia. That’s why WCA is building political connections in the city of Yakima and why our policy team is lobbying Ecology to deny further Goldendale permits.
It means engaging with scientists and stakeholders to craft solutions that serve both people and the environment. We need to stop seeing ourselves as separate from nature, separate from each other. It’s that kind of thought that has led to so much destruction and heartache and waste.
Let’s work together to build new systems that protect people and nature as one. Because we are one. WCA is committed to that effort. Join us.