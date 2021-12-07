Like many others, I read the Herald-Republic’s Nov. 21 editorial (“Redrawing legislative districts is a game of inches”) about the state Redistricting Commission’s failure to agree on new legislative and congressional boundaries on time and what happens next.
I agree with most of that editorial, except for the section that reads, “And in the end, they came up with a way — barely — to meet the requirement of ensuring that one of Yakima County’s districts is majority Latino, since most residents of the county are Latino. Under the commission’s plan, 50.02% of the 15th District would be Latinos, according to the UCLA Voting Rights Project.”
Contrary to what the editorial implies, the 15th District already has been a majority-Latino district with 56% being Latino and 54.2% of its voting-age population being Latino.
- The 50.02% in the editorial refers to citizens of voting-age, derived from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.
- Based on the 2020 census, the proposed 15th District would be 73.3% Latino, which is 68% of the Latino 2020 voting age population (citizen and noncitizen).
The two Democrats on this year’s Redistricting Commission were pushing for a district that would also be a “majority Democrat” district.
The Democrats wanted to create a legislative district in Central Washington that would have violated a provision in a state law (RCW 44.05.090) dealing with the Redistricting Commission. Part of Section 5 of that state law says, “The commission’s plan shall not be drawn purposely to favor or discriminate against any political party or group.” In addition, Democrats on the Redistricting Commission were using federal Voting Rights Act provisions in an improper way to guarantee a legislative district that they can control.
As someone who has lived in Yakima for many decades, I know that Yakima County has been ably represented for years by legislators who help constituents of all races and national origins. For years, the 14th District was represented by a Latina — Rep. Mary Skinner (maiden name Maria Rivera). She was the daughter of migrant farmworkers, and served the Yakima area with excellence and distinction from 1995 to 2009. I was honored to serve with Mary.
More recently, 13th District state Rep. Alex Ybarra has represented parts of Yakima County since 2019. Alex has an inspiring story of being a first-generation American who overcame language and cultural barriers to thrive and succeed.
When good Latino candidates come forward, there is a record of their election success.
Both former Rep. Skinner and Rep. Ybarra were elected with large bipartisan majorities. This is an inconvenient fact for Democrats because it shows that the Latino population in our region will elect Latino legislative leaders, as long as they represent them well.
All in all, I support the Redistricting Commission’s proposed legislative map. It provides political boundaries that will serve all the people of greater Yakima.