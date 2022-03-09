When facing turbulent times, America has always been able to count on the everyday heroes who rise to the occasion to protect our country and our communities, both overseas and at home. As a Marine veteran, I often think of my predecessors, the World War II veterans who earned the title of the Greatest Generation through their incredible sacrifice. That sacrifice can sometimes come at the highest price — physically, mentally and emotionally.

This time, the enemy has been a seemingly never-ending virus. For the past two years, police officers, firefighters, paramedics and teachers have put their personal health and the health of their loved ones on the line so they can serve their communities amid one of the largest pandemics in history.

Despite continuing to show up for others each and every day, these frontline heroes are getting crushed by skyrocketing housing prices, leaving them seemingly out of affordable housing options. America’s best are drowning and we can’t leave them behind.

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., understands the boundless value that first responders and teachers provide to Washington’s communities. He appreciates the sacrifices they make every day, especially in the face of COVID-19. That’s why he has chosen to co-sponsor the Homes for Every Local Protector, Educator and Responder (HELPER) Act. This common sense legislation is now supported by more than 65 Republican and Democratic lawmakers from every corner of the country and is desperately needed for the hour we are presently in.

YOY home prices are up nearly 17% with the median price floating at an all-time high. However, police, firefighters, paramedics and teachers in Washington state have seen average annual wage growth of just 1% to 3%, leaving this largely forgotten class of first-time buyers essentially boxed out of the housing market. Because of the widening gap between housing affordability and frontline workers’ salaries, many are being forced to commute long distances, bunk with fellow colleagues or switch careers entirely just to make ends meet.

It’s time for these home-front heroes, who have continued to serve during the pandemic, to enjoy access to the American Dream of affordable homeownership. The HELPER Act would help make that idea a reality, creating a viable path for frontline workers to build wealth for themselves and a better future for their families.

Originally introduced in the House by Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., and since followed by a companion bill from Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., in the Senate, this game-changing legislation would eliminate down payment requirements and offer 100% financing for one-time home purchases for buyers who fall within one of the frontline hero categories: police and corrections officers, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs, and pre-K-12 teachers.

Passage would mean that if a young firefighter or a middle school teacher wants to purchase a moderately priced home, they would receive a loan to finance the entire purchase price.

Another key measure of the HELPER Act is the elimination of monthly mortgage insurance premium requirements. Under the normal FHA system, most homebuyers who cannot afford a 20% down payment must pay a monthly insurance premium and an upfront cost. A $200,000 home, for example, would normally require a monthly premium of $140. Under the HELPER Act, this additional monthly cost is eliminated.

Not only does this legislation save homebuyers significant amounts of money, it would be low risk for the federal government; loss only occurs if the homebuyer defaults into foreclosure. Because first responders and teachers are dedicated public servants employed in stable, often career-lasting jobs, the odds of this happening are minimal.

Congressman Newhouse understands the importance of this moment, and I applaud him for his support in turning this common-sense idea into a legislative reality. As the national director for Heroes First Home Loans and a Marine Corps veteran, I know that our first responders and teachers deserve the same access to affordable housing that our veterans do. If we don’t take action soon, we’re going to see many of these frontline workers forced to either move to more affordable areas or switch careers entirely, leaving talent shortages and potentially dangerous coverage gaps in many communities.

These brave first responders and educators deserve to live in the same communities in which they serve without the excessive financial burdens imposed by ballooning housing costs. Our home-front heroes have already sacrificed so much, and they have earned their slice of the American Dream. Let’s ensure they receive it.