Desire or inclination to live is natural. In fact, most of us want to maximize the life we experience. Because that is so, we often want more of whatever we value about the life we have.
William James opined that the essence of religion is really simply this desire for more and better life, especially when we sense our inability to improve or maximize our lives on our own. Longshoreman Eric Hoffer once described this as an underlying motivation of mass-movements in history. So he designated this person as the “true believer,” who was willing to abandon his freedom and ineffectual self to follow someone who promised to change that.
On the other hand, the desire for more life sometimes lacks specifics, is unrealistic or even becomes an “inordinate desire,” knowing no limits.
Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, who was only a “nihilist” in the sense of opposing real nihilism, had his fictitious hero, Zarathustra, admitting that once a person experiences joy, they will want more, perhaps even desire an unlimited or unending joy.
But Nietzsche, having experienced many years of illness, knew that to desire only pleasure or joy is unrealistic, not real life. To him, the test of whether a person actually loves life is whether they would will to live their life over and over, just as it was, with all the joy as well as sorrow, health as well as sickness, with nothing different.
That was what he meant by saying his key to life was “amor fati,” or loving one’s fate, loving life as it is, not sanitized of the various troubles, bad accidents, negative surprises, illnesses and disappointments.
Those negatives are all a part of real life, and hoping for more life which is unreal and not life as anyone has experienced it, is itself a form of nihilism.
Most people know that real life is a mixture of the pleasant and unpleasant. So most people are realistic sooner or later, not expecting life to be absent of negatives. When we find a person who wants only “more,” who is never satisfied with life as it is, that borders on mental illness. The ancients had a word for this: “concupiscence.” It is related to “cupidity,” in that both are desire that is out of control, an inordinate desire for sex or money.
It is a desire only for the self, not a desire to make others enjoy sex more or help others have more money. It is a desire only for personal power — as theologian Paul Tillich said, a desire to be fulfilled completely on one’s own, not as a related or social person.
In this stage, they become in their narcissism their own “savior,” so transform Hoffer’s “true believer” into pure self-aggrandizement. They follow and care for no one because their desire for self-fulfillment is so inordinate. It is a destructive concupiscence.
Such an individual could be a misogynist, a sexual predator, habitual thief, or even a serial murderer. Or perhaps all of these ... and even more, and perhaps all the while fooling many people into thinking he was a moral person and “leader” as Hitler styled himself as “Die Fuhrer.”
Legal philosopher John Rawls described the person who is absent any feelings of empathy, having no social sensitivity — and never the interests of the nation as a whole — as at least a sociopath. But the person would never own up to that because of how self-centered they are. They have isolated themselves, cut themselves off from real life, blamed other people, even projected their own faults onto others.
They have learned to use language that fools others into following them, spent their energies in an uncritical and undisciplined inordinately selfish desire for symbols or power that ultimately hurts or even kills others, while they proclaim their absolute innocence.
How long can a democratic republic tolerate such a concupiscent person who promises only to consolidate more power and wealth in himself, barely pretending to be interested in others?