On May 1, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the need to do an extension of his “Stay home, stay safe” order until the end of May.
The next day, Saturday, was just like any other day during the pandemic shutdown. It was a beautiful Northwest day, but there was something very strange about it. Nothing to rush about, no schedule to follow, no calls that needed to be done. It was an eerie, quiet day.
Sadly, the 19th annual Cinco de Mayo set for that Saturday and Sunday in downtown Yakima had been canceled. The Yakima Hispanic Chamber Executive Committee had acted quickly in early March to coincide with Gov. Inslee’s plan of action. It was the right decision based on the looming health and economic crisis.
Yes, we were disappointed since the Yakima Cinco de Mayo is the biggest event in downtown Yakima and one of the best known in Washington state and beyond its borders. It is the only event that caters primarily to the Spanish-speaking population, bringing in top-notch international and regional Mexican entertainment groups to meet the void felt by the Latino/Mexican people.
Two things that tend to get lost in translation:
Many people do not realize that the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta provides an opportunity to test the market for products, i.e. food, goods or services. The event serves as a quasi-business incubator! Where else can you get thousands of people in two days to stop by your booth to buy your food? The business is testing the market. Many food vendors started or expanded their business by having a booth. The information vendors know the value of the Spanish-speaking market, so they want to connect to the growing young market. Business is business!
Secondly, the Cinco de Mayo caters to the essential workers who are working right now in the fields and the warehouses to keep the economy moving. They deserve to have an event that caters to them, gives them pride in their Mexican heritage and provides entertainment they long for.
Come on, Yakima! How about some kudos for the Cinco de Mayo event. The business community and the visit-
Yakima groups need to get on board. The community has changed, and as businesspeople we need to open our eyes and see the value of the Latino/Mexican market. Our actions and money speak louder than words.