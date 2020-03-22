In May 2016, disabled teenager Kayce McDermed died of neglect. Her caregiver has been charged with second-degree murder and awaits trial. The March 1 reporting in the Yakima Herald-Republic was thoughtful and disclosed the shocking facts.
Quadriplegia and tube feedings are difficult to care for and require constant vigilance. The Yakima Valley School in Selah specialized in the care of such gravely disabled children. It was expensive, about $150,000 per year for each resident. The 1990s saw a transfer of patient care into the community; those who understand such care knew that there would be risks.
Kayce’s mother lost custody in 2012. Despite multiple red flags, including abuse and neglect of her own children, legal guardianship was given to the certified nursing assistant who is now charged with her death. CNA certification is the lowest rung of health care education and certification. This nursing care and guardianship arrangement was shockingly imprudent.
A complete failure of supervision followed. The registered nurse assigned to supervision was required to visit every three months, a grossly inadequate minimum. But the actual frequency of visits dropped to six-month, then 12-month intervals. This caregiver was a contracted employee of the state; can we imagine any other situation in which an employee is paid to work without supervision? It is not clear whether Kayce saw a physician at all. When complicated health care is turned over to unsupervised workers with minimal education and no accountability, bad outcomes result.
Similarly, government does not adequately supervise Washington hospitals. In the 1990s, federal policy began to push health care toward hospital control by implementation of hospital “facility fees” and complicated electronic health records. Now most physicians work as hospital employees, which makes it difficult for them to act as watchdogs for patient interests. Although integrated monopolies offer some advantages, those who understand hospital function knew that there would be risks.
When the sale of the hospital to Astria (then Sunnyside Community) was contemplated in 2017, the state Department of Health conducted public hearings. Multiple physicians testified regarding the dubious competence of the administration to manage a larger hospital, as well as their financing. Nevertheless, the Department of Health approved the sale and extended the exclusive certificate of need for elective cardiac catheterization and cardiac surgery.
The IRS grants tax-exempt status to 501©(3) public charities, on the condition that a “tax-exempt organization serves a public interest, not a private interest.” There is a specific prohibition on inurement of insiders with decision-making authority, such as officers, trustees or key employees. However, if the board of trustees fails to exercise due diligence, there is no other accountability.
Astria had specific red flags for insider inurement. For public inspection, 501©(3)s are required to report via 990 tax forms the total compensation of the five highest-paid employees. The salaries of Astria administrators were concealed by payment through a Tennessee shell corporation and did not appear on their form. We still don’t know how much administrators were paid while this hospital was destroyed.
Most hospital CEOs have not been to medical school, and many have no patient care experience. Patient satisfaction scores are used to evaluate hospitals and award financial incentives, but physician evaluations are not collected or reviewed. The Department of Health disciplines physicians but is lax in regulation of hospitals.
In addition, public charities are directed to maintain transparency. Astria’s repeated assurances to employees, patients, creditors and the public that the Yakima hospital would stay open appear to be knowingly false. This was not in the “public interest,” and the false narrative undermined efforts to explore other options such as a public hospital district.