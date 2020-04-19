By now, all of you likely received messages from the U.S. government to take part in the 2020 census. Unfortunately, many in the Yakima Valley have not done so. I’m urging everyone to complete the census soon.
Every 10 years, the federal government conducts a national census, as required by the U.S. Constitution. This nationwide project involving everyone in the United States has taken place since 1790, just three years after the Constitution was written by our Founding Fathers.
Participating in the census is not only part of our civic duty, it is also in the interests of our communities.
By gathering accurate information on everyone who lives in Washington, the census collects important information for communities across our state. It helps the federal government make funding determinations for more than 100 programs, from Medicaid, to transportation, to education funding and more. The census affects our future. If we are undercounted, it could mean we don’t receive our fair share of federal dollars for vital community programs.
In 2016 alone, Washington received $16.7 billion in federal assistance, based on data collected during the 2010 census. If our census had been undercounted by 5%, Washington would have lost over $800 million in 2016 and more than $8 billion between the 2010 and 2020. The census is crucial in determining how many of our tax dollars come back to our communities.
There are other reasons why completing the census matters. Local government officials use the census to ensure public safety and plan new schools and hospitals. Real estate developers and city planners use the census to plan new homes and improve neighborhoods.
Another key reason why the census matters involves the Legislature. The number of people in Central or Eastern Washington who take part in this year’s census will have an impact on the number of legislative districts in our part of the state. Of Washington’s 49 legislative districts, 11 are located east of the Cascades. I don’t want to see our part of the state lose a legislative district, but this unwelcome scenario is possible unless more people in the Yakima area and other parts of Central and Eastern Washington complete the census.
As of early April, Eastern Washington’s return rate is 44.6% and Western Washington’s is 51.3%. The return rate in the 14th District is less than 40%. If these respective return ratios hold, our side of the mountains could lose an entire legislative district by 2022, after the state Redistricting Commission redraws Washington’s legislative district boundaries by the end of 2021.
The census also determines the number of representatives each state has in Congress, which can make a difference when it comes to issues important to Washingtonians.
That’s why I urge everyone to participate in the 2020 census. You can do so online at https://2020census.gov; it’s quick and only takes about five to 10 minutes. Some residents may receive a paper census form to fill out. The information you provide for the census will be kept private and confidential by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Please don’t go uncounted. It is in all of our best interests to ensure an accurate and full count. Everybody needs to be counted — young and old, citizens and noncitizens.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau is extending the deadline for completing the census to mid-August. Make sure to complete it. If you are having difficulty filling out or turning in your census form, please contact my office by email at curtis.king@leg.wa.gov or call 360-786-7626.