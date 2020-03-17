One day, a prehistoric being took his favorite stone chisel and carved simple stick figures into the wall of a cave. The etching depicted the previous day’s successful hunt and the hunters’ safe return to the clan.
Soon after, more petroglyphs began appearing along the cave wall. The drawing next to the original carving seemed to depict a slightly different version of the hunt — indicating that it was more difficult than previously shown and that a couple of the hunters were bleeding upon return.
Next to that was a carving that mocked the original artist.
Underneath was a panoramic carving of tribesmen and women gathering food, surrounded by wild animals peacefully watching. Archaeologists’ best interpretation is that the artist didn’t approve of hunting.
It was the birth of the letters-to-the-editor concept.
Millenniums later, the letters tradition is still thriving. The Yakima Herald-Republic usually receives several letters each day, most of them sent electronically but a few each week via snail mail. There’s no set pattern; some weeks we’re swamped and some weeks there’s a relative trickle.
One of my tasks as Editorial Page editor is to read each letter and decide its fate. There needs to be a reason for me to deny a letter or to ask the reader to make adjustments. In general, those reasons are don’t-run-with-scissors basic and are published Monday through Saturday at the bottom of this page: Obey the 200-word limit, don’t libel anyone, don’t make it too personal, keep it in good taste, don’t throw unverifiable numbers or “facts” at me. If you’re a conspiracy theorist, don’t waste your efforts.
Also big on my list before deciding on whether a letter gets published is whether the premise of the letter is based in fact. Sometimes a writer will express an “opinion” that is simply not true — which conflicts with the definition of “opinion.”
“In my opinion, the president is the greatest thing since sliced bread.” “In my opinion, the president should resign and go back to reality television.”
Fair game, both.
“In my opinion, the Earth is flat.” “In my opinion, the moon is made of green cheese.”
Nope.
Which brings us to COVID-19, the topic that is permeating every facet of our lives right now as health care experts in Washington, the United States and the world seek to head off worst-case-scenario situations and keep us healthy.
We welcome your take on this subject: how it affects you and your loved ones; your views on how the health care experts and politicians are dealing with the crisis; the ever-growing list of inconveniences as doors close and shoppers hoard.
But know this: I’m not inclined to let you spread misinformation on our pages, no matter how strong your “opinion” on certain matters.
Let’s get a few things straight: This coronavirus is a really big deal. To think otherwise, to ignore the edicts and recommendations of health experts, is to endanger your health and the health of everyone with whom you meet. Please accept this. Those rules and limitations are in place for a reason, the most basic of which is that prudent changes now will help slow the spread of the virus and, hopefully, keep health care centers from becoming overwhelmed.
Please accept as well that, unfortunately, Washington is America’s ground zero for COVID-19. The threat is real.
And no, COVID-19 is not comparable to SARS or Swine flu or the common cold or athlete’s foot, so please don’t try to suggest that it is.
By all means, write to us. In your opinion, are the government and the health care experts doing a good job? Why or why not? In your opinion, are the folks with 44 packs of toilet paper from Costco tucked away in their garages acting harmfully and/or foolishly?
But if your “opinion” is meh, why all the fuss? Or that if we just treated it like SARS — in that case, expect us to take a long look at your message.
Especially in this time of history, primum non nocere: First, do no harm.
Thank you for reading. And keep writing.