The coronavirus pandemic has the potential to be truly devastating, with the potential to cause thousands more deaths, especially among the elderly. Fortunately, there is a ray of good news: The virus does not seem to cause severe disease in children.
While the elderly are at risk for developing severe and life-threatening infections, children and young adults are more likely to have mild symptoms such as nasal congestion, sore throat and mild cough. Since children tend to have mild symptoms, they can easily spread the coronavirus to adults. Not only should adults stay home when ill, but it is also vital that children stay home and not interact with other children even if they may only seem to have a mild cold. In addition, avoiding close person-to-person contact, also known as social distancing, is an essential measure to slow the spread of the virus.
The coronavirus pandemic will stop when enough people are immune or social distancing efforts have paid off enough to interfere with spread, or an effective vaccine is created. The time frame currently cited in the medical community to develop a vaccine is that it may take a year.
While we envision a successful vaccine to combat the coronavirus, it is an important time to learn from other vaccination efforts to prevent adult deaths from infections. Specifically, to stop the virus and prevent adult deaths, it may be most important to vaccinate children. A pneumonia vaccine called PCV13 as well as the influenza vaccine are examples of how vaccinating children saves adult lives. The PVC-13 vaccine protects against 13 strains of the pneumococcus bacteria, and was first recommended in 2000 to protect children from infections. The vaccine has been a tremendous success and has saved pediatric lives.
The miracle, however, was the surprise finding that by vaccinating children, researchers also saw a dramatic drop in adult deaths from pneumonia even though the adults had not received the vaccine. By reducing the infection in children, the bacteria could not be transmitted to adults, and as a result adults benefited. Five years ago, the CDC recommended giving the PCV13 vaccine to adults with the hope of preventing even more adult pneumonia infections. After studying the effects of this intervention, however, they found that vaccinating adults with PCV-13 did not further reduce adult disease.
Similarly, recent research has shown that giving the influenza vaccine to children may be more effective at preventing adult influenza deaths — more effective than vaccinating the adults themselves.
There are two reasons why vaccinating children can be more helpful than vaccinating adults to prevent adult disease. First, children are an important way that disease spreads. Kids play with kids and are very good at sharing germs. By preventing infections in kids, we prevent the spread of infections to everyone else.
Second, the immune systems of children respond much better to vaccination than those of adults. As a result, vaccines are better at preventing infections in children compared with adults. Adults experience an immune system aging process called immunosenescence, where responses to infections and vaccines are slower and weaker.
In summary:
- To stop the spread of virus, we need to use the only tool available to us: social distancing. Stay home. Don’t spread the infection; don’t get the infection.
- Children thankfully appear to be mostly spared from severe disease but are an important way the virus spreads to adults.
- When a vaccine becomes available, vaccinating our children may be critical to saving adult lives.