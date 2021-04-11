Don’t read the comments.
It’s a mantra for many in this digital age, a nod to the mind-numbing, head-scratching dialogue that often happens in the comment section of news stories on the web and social media platforms.
It’s something local newspapers have grappled with for years without a clear path for success. Reader interest has ebbed and waned, starting with the advent of newspaper commenting when most were anonymous.
Right now, the Yakima Herald-Republic accepts comments on its website through Facebook, so an account with a name is required. Most of the discussion on our stories happens on Facebook itself, where people comment on our social media posts.
We’ve been revisiting our approach to both recently, as we work to expand and improve our digital offerings. This comes as we’ve run into more situations of late where trolls take over our comments or bait people with personal attacks or false information.
On occasion, there’s a good conversation on the platforms, or people alert us to a fact we weren’t aware of previously. We appreciate people who take the time to be thoughtful and who share insights based on their experience. We know you care about what happens in our community, and that buoys our work to provide quality journalism focused on the Yakima Valley. We also know that most people who are reading our stories and the comments are not engaging in the conversation.
We are addressing the issue in stages. First, we took steps this week to clearly spell out our social media policy. We aim to listen to community voices and encourage readers to listen to each other. We ask people to remain respectful when engaging in dialogue and reserve the right to remove comments that go off-topic, provide false information, contain personal attacks or profanity, or are trolling or spam. We reserve the right to remove comments and ban people who continue to violate the rules.
Much of this has previously has been our policy. We received a range of feedback to this announcement, some positive and some negative. We had some question our policy, and imply it was an attack on free speech. The First Amendment forbids the government from “abridging the freedom of speech or of the press.” It doesn’t compel private companies to publish anything by anyone. The bottom line is that we don’t have a responsibility to give you a platform for harmful speech or misinformation.
Second, we are discussing options for comments on our website. The Facebook comment system we’re using has become overwhelmed with spam in recent months, and we’re exploring alternatives. One option would require a Yakima Herald-Republic account to comment. The other would involve closing website comments and moving to a system where people could email us with specific comments about a story that would not be public. We are open to other options, as well. We’re interested in your input. If you have thoughts, email jmarkell@yakimaherald.com with “website comments” in the subject line.
Part of having a local paper is you have a chance to give us input. Our reporters and editors live and work in the Yakima Valley, and we care about what happens here. We want to give people the best information possible to make decisions, and support productive conversations about the community. This isn’t something that we can do alone — we will need your help to maintain a civil dialogue.
The Yakima Herald-Republic has long been a place for local residents to debate the issues that matter locally, and that won’t change. Our editorial page, letters to the editor and yes, social media pages remain a lively place for local dialogue. We want to foster constructive discussion that helps the community thrive.