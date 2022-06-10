Run for office or keep quiet.” It’s similar to the refrain we hear when well-known people in sports or entertainment weigh in on political topics: “Shut up and dribble.” Those of you who are on Twitter may have seen this play out recently when the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays used their social media platforms to share data about gun violence in the U.S. in response to the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Among the messages of support there were plenty of “stick to sports” sentiments in the replies.

The opinion published on May 27 by the Yakima Herald-Republic about uncontested political races caught my attention. I took issue with one line in particular: “Before you resume criticizing every step your local representatives take, consider this: They’re the ones who showed up.” I imagine that the opinion was written out of disappointment. I get it. I was disappointed to see a couple of uncontested races. I am just as frustrated that those who hold elected office do not represent the demographics of Yakima County and many voices are left unheard.

We need to consider the realities of running for and holding public office. Not all people are in a position to do so. That doesn’t mean they don’t, can’t or won’t show up. The hush-or-run sentiment doesn’t take into account that not everyone has access to the resources necessary. Elections are costly. They also require significant time and energy. Not everyone has a support network, access to paid time off of work or the ability to go without pay for a time.

Yakima County is home to young, working families. Working full-time and caring for family outside of work does not leave much time to spare. If you’re in a single-parent household, you know that time is even more limited. Not to mention that public office can be intimidating for some of us who were not raised in families with access to those types of spaces. That doesn’t mean that our opinions don’t matter. It simply means that there are systemic barriers to holding public office which do not equate to a lack of will.

The “run for office or don’t criticize” also misses the mark in that it doesn’t acknowledge the other side of winning an election, especially if you are a person of color. We saw this play out locally on our City Council. When a person of color, and particularly a woman of color, is elected or in a position of leadership, the incidents of racism and microaggressions increase significantly. This takes a toll that many people have yet to acknowledge. If your humanity is challenged daily because of your race, gender, sexual orientation, etc., it’s not sustainable. We need to ask ourselves, how as a community do we combat the barrage of abuse in support of diverse candidates?

And finally, the idea that we should not criticize our elected leaders for rhetoric and policies that are harmful to our community is problematic. Those of us with agency have a duty to speak up. We must call out racism, sexism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, ableism and all of the other isms. To sit idly by because the rhetoric or policies may not directly impact us is complicit at best and dangerous at worst.

So, how do we show up to make a difference in our communities? How do we make sure that more people in positions of power reflect the demographics and values of those they serve?

Vote! Take a look at voter turnout statistics for Yakima County. Years with presidential elections historically have higher voter turnout. Yet so many other elected positions matter — school boards, City Councils, county commissioner, auditor, Washington state House and Senate. In 2020, 44.23% of registered voters turned out during the primary and 75.95% voted in the general election. In 2019 voter turnout was a dismal 27.65% for the primary and 34.12% for the general election. You can look at the statistics and see those same trends for decades.

Speak up! Call out injustices when you witness them. Not everyone has agency to safely do this. For some, the risk to their personal livelihood and safety are too great. For those of us who can, we need to do this work with our co-workers, family members, friends and acquaintances. It’s difficult, but we must hold ourselves accountable to do better.

Support progressive candidates. Find out from them what would be helpful. What does a support network look like that carries the candidate from declaring candidacy to holding and maintaining elected office?

Support local nonprofit organizations that have proven track records of making positive impacts in communities. Support can be financial, time, or goods and services. You may be surprised at how many fundraising dollars leave our community and go to organizations doing work outside of Yakima County.

As a community we have a long way to go, yet we have so much promise. If we want to fulfill that promise we can hold each other accountable, increase voter turnout, support our neighbors who have a pathway to citizenship to achieve their dreams of becoming U.S. citizens and in turn active voters, and support local organizations doing social justice work.

So yeah, we’re here. We show up even though some people are more visible than others. Let’s take a look at the structures in place that center the voices of some and disenfranchise most all others and do something about it.