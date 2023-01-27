A set of four passenger-car tires is stacked behind my toolshed — still lots of tread, still in their protective yellow plastic bags.
I’m keeping them for a friend who for years cruised the streets, highways and backroads of the Yakima Valley in his beloved late-’90s Ford Crown Victoria. Dark blue four-door sedan — looked like an unmarked FBI unit.
I mention this not because the tires are in my way or anything — on the contrary. Looking at that stack of slightly used rubber makes me smile every time I see it.
Same with the guy who’s logged countless miles in the driver’s seat of that Crown Vic. But then, you can’t help but smile seeing Mark Morey powering up your driveway or pulling into a spot in front of the Yakima Herald-Republic building on North Fourth Street.
For more than two decades, Mark was a journalist’s journalist. A textbook just-the-facts reporter who was never out of earshot of a police scanner and who, more than once, arrived at crime scenes, fires or accidents before the people with the sirens could get there.
His signature black clothing, black service boots, and his deep, monotonal voice are unmistakable. I bet that flat, all-business voice would even reassure imperiled pilots if it came crackling into the cockpit over an air control tower’s emergency frequency.
Though Mark prefers listening to talking, a handful of us got the chance to savor that voice again the other night on a Zoom call. Mark was in a hospital room in Port Angeles, where he’s lived for the past year or more.
He’s in hospice care with terminal cancer, and as of last weekend, his doctors told him he likely has just a few weeks — maybe days — left.
That’s even harder to accept than it is to believe. He’s only 45 years old, for crying out loud.
Mark matter-of-factly dropped the news about his latest prognosis on his Facebook page a few days ago, concluding his post with this:
“I’ve appreciated all the support along the way. If you would like to share a memory here, that would be great. Thanks for being out there.”
The memories are still pouring in — from journalists across the country, emergency responders, teachers, friends from his childhood in North Central Washington.
He’s cut a remarkably wide swath, and everybody has a Morey story.
During the Zoom call, one of his old YH-R colleagues asked him what his favorite stories have been over his career. Bear in mind, of course, that Mark was part of the team that captured the most prestigious journalism prize the YH-R has ever won: the national George Polk Award. The prize was for a series of stories about the Thirtymile Fire that killed four local firefighters near Winthrop on July 10, 2001.
Mark had to think for a minute, explaining he’s never really categorized his work. He just moves on to the next thing, he said.
Finally, he remembered a routine story he’d filed about an 11-year-old boy whose bike had been stolen. The story didn’t win any awards and probably didn’t run anywhere near that day’s front page. But it touched off a fundraiser that resulted in a brand-new bike for the kid. Mark said it stood out for him because it seemed like it had done some good for somebody.
As journalists, we’re trained to uphold some basic principles that generations of journalists have tried their level best to follow in hopes of guarding our credibility and best serving our communities.
One of the first rules on that list: Don’t be the story. It’s not about you.
I guess I’ve forsaken that rule here, but I’m not sorry. Today, as uncomfortable as I’m sure it makes him, Mark Morey is the story.
He’s one of the YH-R’s own, yes. But he’s also a son of the greater Northwest, a man with deeply held principles, a blue-collar work ethic and a kind heart that his gruff exterior fails to hide.
Another rule of journalism is to maintain your objectivity. Don’t show readers your personal feelings about anything you’re writing about.
I’m unapologetically breaking that one, too.
Because Mark Morey is one of the most intelligent, compassionate and courageous people I’ve ever known. I’m fortunate to have worked with him and I’m humbled to call him a friend.
And as far as I’m concerned, all the places where he and those tires behind my toolshed have rolled are damn lucky to have had Mark watching their backs all these years.
So as they might say in police code, 10-24 — assignment completed. You’ve lived well, my friend.