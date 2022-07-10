Let’s not normalize diabetes by providing insulin. Let’s not normalize sudden cardiac events by having AEDs available.

Sounds ridiculous, right? Imagine my surprise when one of our county commissioners recently shared concerns about “normalizing” drug use by having naloxone widely available and stated “sometimes compassion can be enabling.” I’m not sure if she’s cruel or uneducated about substance use disorder (SUD). Either way, it’s unacceptable for an elected official to state such dangerous and inaccurate opinions about a serious topic that affects so many families in our valley.

Substance use disorder is a medical condition that can afflict anyone at any time. Considering it a lifestyle rather than accurately recognizing it as the medical condition that it is, is dehumanizing and harmful. According to the National Institute of Mental Health “A substance use disorder is a mental disorder that affects a person’s brain and behavior, leading to a person’s inability to control their use of substances such as legal or illegal drugs, alcohol, or medications.”

No family is immune to the effects of substance use disorder. In 1982 I was a third-grader at Apple Valley Elementary. I was lined up outside of the gym when I spotted my stepfather dropping my sister off for PM kindergarten. I yelled, waved, jumped up and down and told everyone that he was my dad. I loved him and thought he was the kindest, most handsome man on earth.

About two hours later he would be lying dead on our kitchen floor of a drug overdose, my 9-month-old brother left home alone for hours until others arrived on the scene. I was lucky, if you can consider it luck, that I rode the bus to a friend’s house after school. If not, I would have been the one to find his body.

That event changed the trajectory of our lives in indescribable ways. It rocked my sense of safety and security. My brother grew up without his biological father. My mother, who was in treatment for substance use disorder at the time of his death, had to cope with yet another sudden loss of her partner. His mom never recovered.

Did we deserve a second chance with him? You bet! Did my brother deserve to know his father? Of course he did. I can’t dwell too much on the past as my two youngest brothers would most likely not exist if we had not endured such tragedy.

I recently attended the funeral of a 17-year-old cousin who also died of a drug overdose. Did his parents, grandparents, siblings and friends deserve more time with him? You bet! If someone had been with him and had naloxone available, they may very well have had another chance. He was doing well in his recovery at the time of his death. But it only takes once. Too many of us have or will experience that pain firsthand.

His service was heartbreaking yet beautiful and attended by many others who are in active substance use or at various stages of recovery. We have a supportive, active community here and those of us who do not suffer from the affliction need to do everything in our power to help. As community members, we have an obligation to care for others and see their humanity regardless of someone’s temporary situation. If naloxone gives a family a second, third or fourth chance, then great! Let’s normalize compassion.