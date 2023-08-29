Maureen Downey is a longtime reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where she has written editorials and opinion pieces about local, state and federal education policy for more than 20 years. She has won many editorial writing awards, including a National Headliner award. She was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for her AJC editorials on the Genarlow Wilson case. In June, the Education Writers Association named her Opinion Writer of the Year.