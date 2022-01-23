Timely, accurate news reporting is essential to a community.
Without it, places fall apart.
Fewer candidates run for office. Fewer people vote. Elected officials become less responsive to the public and stick to party lines.
There’s no search for inclusive solutions to the challenges we face, only winner-take-all political combat.
Government corruption increases. Public spending becomes wasteful.
Rumors, gossip and conspiracy theories spread on websites and social media, displacing facts and sowing division.
We can’t allow that to happen in the Yakima Valley. And with a continual supply of essential news reporting by the Yakima Herald-Republic, provided at no cost to the community, it won’t.
You’ve probably read about the Yakima Free Press Campaign. Administered by the Yakima Valley Community Foundation, it was created to support local public service journalism of vital importance to the community. That’s what we intend to supply, starting with essential news.
In 2012, the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism provided the Federal Communications Commission with an assessment of Americans’ critical information needs. The report concluded that to participate fully in a community, people need access to information that allows them to make informed decisions about their health and safety, employment, education and civic lives — in other words, they need essential information.
To provide it here in the Yakima Valley, we’ll build an essential news team. Initially, the team will consist of four reporters focusing on crucial topics for the Valley: Health care, public safety, social and economic issues, and agriculture.
If we’re going to report on agriculture with insight, we need to speak with field laborers and packing plant workers in Spanish. That requires a bilingual journalist.
The reporters covering health care and social and economic issues come from Report for America, a national service program that places talented and dedicated journalists in newsrooms across the country to report on underserved local communities while developing their professional skills. RFA pays half a journalist’s salary, while the newspaper and local donors cover the rest. Our two RFA reporters start in June.
To round out the team, one of the six YH-R reporters now on staff will cover public safety.
Starting next summer, they’ll go to board of health meetings on your behalf. They’ll track the Valley’s growing season through a second year of COVID-19. They’ll look at the local economy and document how it affects individuals, families and communities, especially in the Lower Valley. They’ll shine a light on threats to public safety, like opioids and gang violence.
The essential news they report will appear on yakimaherald.com and on the Yakima Herald-Republic app, where you can read it for free.
That’s right, free. Because essential news is of little value if it isn’t easily and widely accessible.
With grant money from the Yakima Free Press Campaign, we’ll eventually add two more reporters to the essential news team to cover education and local government.
Then, as soon as funding allows, we’ll put together a second essential news desk — this time, a team of bilingual reporters whose mission is covering the Valley’s Hispanic community.
In a place like Yakima County, a community of more than 250,000, a monolithic approach to news coverage won’t work. Not when the latest Census data shows Latinos now make up slightly more than half the population.
Ultimately, we are a single community, yes. We face common challenges. We share common resources. But in reality, we are a community of many communities, and a significant part of the Yakima Valley is shut out when Spanish speakers cannot access essential news in their preferred language.
Occasionally we may double up on assignments so we can report quickly in Spanish and English. It is far more likely, however, that we’ll translate stories from one language to another for both desks, further expanding the availability of essential local news.
As we move forward, our journalists will continue to provide the investigative and enterprise journalism vital to public health, safety and economic well-being in the Yakima Valley. Their local sports coverage will continue, as well. And we’re also putting a new emphasis on exploring the things that set the Yakima Valley apart from everyplace else in Washington — the brewpubs, the trails, the wineries, clubs, theaters and restaurants, just to name a few.
Since those journalists won’t be funded by the Yakima Free Press Campaign, that coverage will continue require a subscription or registration on yakimaherald.com.
But essential news? That will be free.
And this will be a stronger community as a result.