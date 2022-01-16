I was 9 when Martin Luther King Jr. was shot to death on a Thursday evening at his motel in Memphis, Tenn.
I was living in about the only place I’d ever known then — rural southern Oregon, one of the whitest places you could ever imagine. It was timber country in those days. Nearly everybody worked in the woods on logging crews or at lumber mills.
At school the next day, all the teachers turned the assassination into a teaching moment. We watched news reports and talked about why the Rev. King was important, what he meant to Black people, what he meant to America and how his words could’ve made anyone so angry they’d want to kill him.
When I got off the bus at the end of our driveway that afternoon, my dad was home. It was his day off and he was working on his tractor in our garage.
I went straight to see him and he grinned at me from under his sweat-stained baseball cap.
“Somebody killed Martin Luther King,” I told him.
Dad turned back to working on his tractor. “Whoever did it should get a medal,” he said. “He was a communist.”
I wasn’t sure what to say or think after all we’d talked about at school that day. So I went in the house, made a peanut butter sandwich, poured myself a glass of milk and watched TV until my mom got home.
In those days, my father and mother didn’t agree much on politics. My mom was a schoolteacher who thought Eugene McCarthy, a Democrat who wanted to end the Vietnam War, should be president. Dad was for George Wallace, the ultra-conservative Alabama governor who defiantly vowed segregation would remain the law in his state forever.
Absurd as it might sound, none of this is to say my father was a hateful racist. He wasn’t — at least not intentionally.
In most respects, he was kind, soft-spoken and always a gentleman. He taught me about sportsmanship, how to tie a necktie and how to properly hold a door open for a woman — which at the time, was considered good manners.
But he’d grown up in rural Missouri and Kansas, where white people apparently ran everything and polite Black people — as far as Dad knew — were content to go along with the program and not rock the boat.
“We all got along fine back then,” he often said. “Nobody was setting cars on fire or rioting in the streets. We all just got along.”
At the age of 12, he’d lost his own father, so he took on two paper routes and did odd jobs to help his widowed mother and his four older sisters make ends meet. He finally quit school during his sophomore year of high school so he could work full time and support the family.
As I grew up, he and I grew further apart politically. Though he always made a point of telling me how proud he was of me, we argued about everything from the war (Dad favored using nuclear weapons against North Vietnam) to equal rights for women (he was embarrassed that Mom worked, because he thought it meant he wasn’t a good provider) to, of course, men’s hairstyles. Why, he demanded, did I want to look like a girl and grow my hair to my shoulders?
When I became a newspaper reporter, he challenged the objectivity and accuracy of stories (never mine, of course — nobody criticized his son) and warned me that “those crooks at the courthouse” weren’t telling any us the truth about anything.
By my late 20s, I reveled in proving him wrong with ironclad facts I’d researched myself. It became easier and easier to reduce him to silence, and I’d leave him to sit, defeated, in his chair after I’d destroyed any possible argument he could make to defend his position.
I guess he wasn’t really defeated, though. He was just thinking. Re-evaluating.
I can’t remember when I started noticing it, but his views slowly began to shift.
In one of our last conversations, when he was well into his 70s, he told me figured he’d been wrong about some things in the ‘60s. “It’s too bad Bobby Kennedy didn’t end up getting elected,” Dad said. “I think he’d have made a good president.”
And all these years later, he told me, maybe we should’ve listened more closely to Dr. King and his dream. “It’s too bad we didn’t understand that then,” Dad said quietly.
I’ve always loved my father, but I’ve never been prouder of him than I was that day. I still kick myself for never telling him that.
But that’s not the point. My dad’s not the story. He’s the example.
The point is, if a man who grew up with little education in a backward region during a backward time can rise above all that and re-examine his beliefs in an open, honest light, how is so much of the country still clinging to racial prejudices that should’ve died years ago?
Why are we so afraid to admit when we’re wrong?
After all that’s been said, written and done for well over half a century, how do any of us have any excuses anymore?
And after all this nation’s been through, how is it conceivable that we are now — in 2022 — watching politicians and judges dismantle civil rights and voting rights before our very eyes? Didn’t we learn anything from the past half century?
If my father were here today, I believe it would sicken him.