The Homeless Network of Yakima County and the Yakima Herald-Republic are organizing a cold weather relief drive Saturday for people experiencing homelessness.
Anyone who can donate coats, gloves, socks or hand/foot warmers can drop them off at either of two sites:
- From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wray’s Marketfresh IGA at Chalet Place, 5606 Summitview Ave.
- From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Yakima Central Library, 102 N. Third St. downtown.
Donors can also order items on Amazon through a Homeless Network link.
Local outreach workers will distribute the items to people who have no shelter.