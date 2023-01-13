191215-yh-news-homelessdrive-img01 (copy)

FILE -- Sarah Mosier-Hoon, left, delivers a load of clothes to Yakima Herald-Republic employees Tracy Rippee, center, and Phil Ferolito at Fred Meyer in Yakima Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, for a homeless relief drive.

 DONALD W. MEYERS Yakima Herald-Republic

The Homeless Network of Yakima County and the Yakima Herald-Republic are organizing a cold weather relief drive Saturday for people experiencing homelessness.

Anyone who can donate coats, gloves, socks or hand/foot warmers can drop them off at either of two sites:

  • From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wray’s Marketfresh IGA at Chalet Place, 5606 Summitview Ave.
  • From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Yakima Central Library, 102 N. Third St. downtown.

Donors can also order items on Amazon through a Homeless Network link.

Local outreach workers will distribute the items to people who have no shelter.