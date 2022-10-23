The deadline for letters to the editor about the Nov. 8 election is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. All election-related letters will be published by Sunday, Nov. 6.
Send your letter to the editor
If you are sending a Letter To the Editor, please be sure to follow these rules:
- Letters have a firm 200-word limit and will be edited for grammar, clarity and accuracy.
- The person who signs the letter must be the author. Anonymous letters will not be considered. Letters must address the editor, not a third party.
- We will not print form letters, libelous letters, business promotions or personal disputes, poetry, open letters, letters espousing religious views without reference to a current issue, or letters considered in poor taste.
- Letters reflect the opinion of the writer. The Yakima Herald-Republic cannot verify the accuracy of all statements made in letters.
- Writers are limited to one published letter per calendar month.