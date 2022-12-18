Who could forget the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Experts knew of no cure for the mysterious new illness that was killing people left and right, and it would be months before a vaccine was developed to protect against the deadly virus.
Within weeks, the terrifying outbreak was spreading through the Yakima Valley economy, closing businesses, chewing up jobs and forcing many people to do something they never dreamed they’d have to endure: line up for supplies at local food banks.
But food banks were already struggling, scratching for enough supplies to sustain a steady stream of families who’d needed basic staples for their tables even before the pandemic.
That’s about the time a group of local Master Gardeners from the WSU Extension Service got to talking. How, they wondered, could they help?
The answer was obvious: They could use their skills to grow fresh produce to help meet local needs.
After that, as the gardeners explained in Carol Barany’s recent Yakima Magazine article, it was just a matter of getting to work. That’s no big deal to a Master Gardener, though. They’re used to getting their hands dirty.
Before long, the group had secured a 5,000-square-foot plot of former orchard land, courtesy of Master Gardener Karen Orange.
The West Valley Food Garden had taken root.
Volunteers — 20 or so of them — set to work in the spring of 2021, clearing the land and preparing the soil. Early this year, Master Gardener Gini Obert’s husband, Ron, brought in the equipment to create 28 planting beds, each 20 feet long.
Then came steel stakes, cattle panels and trellises to support peas, cucumbers, tomatoes and tomatillos.
Grants and donations — $3,000 from Farm Credit Services, 20 yards of wood chips from local tree service Trickinnex — trickled in along the way.
Finally, this past April, the planting began in earnest.
As the season progressed, the garden grew. Boy, did it grow — peppers, squash, carrots, radishes. You name it.
By the end of the harvest, the West Valley Food Garden’s yield was more than 3,000 pounds of produce, all of which was delivered garden-fresh to the Highland Food Bank.
It was a great year, but the gardeners aren’t stopping there.
Next year, they plan to meet with representatives of the food bank to determine what types of crops would best serve the bank’s clients. They’re also planning to use their garden to help educate anyone from the public who wants to learn more about gardening.
If the past year or two is any indication, we suspect the West Valley Food Garden will be even more successful in the coming season. And we bet those volunteers will keep it thriving for years to come.
We hope so, anyway. Because what they’re doing out there is the essence of growing community — from the ground up.
