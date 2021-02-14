Face masks. Everyone’s wearing them.
Well, almost everyone.
Does that make them fashionable?
They can be. For example, Dolce & Gabbana, an Italian luxury fashion company, offers a leopard-print reusable face mask that “gives a scarf-like look” to this ubiquitous accessory. This cotton-spandex-polyester mask has elastic ear loops and is machine-washable.
It’s available for $90 on the Saks Fifth Avenue website. All sales are final.
And while fashion dreams can be entertaining, the bigger point is that, brand name or not, masks of all types are most definitely in right now around the Yakima Valley, and that’s nothing but good.
The most recent survey by the Yakima Health District, covering 32 Yakima County sites and 1,339 people last weekend, showed a 93% mask-wearing rate — and that’s a percentage to appreciate, being that the rate was as low as 35% in May and 65% in June, before a countywide mask mandate took effect in July.
Mask-wearing residents apparently are being consistent and faithful as well; the eight previous surveys — all since July 11 — have recorded rates above 90%.
We’re getting it. Or we’ve got it. Take your pick. Experts in the world of science and medicine offer the consistent message that masks are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19, and most of us are listening.
Well done, Yakima County. But now is no time to relax. Vaccinations are taking longer than we would hope, and there’s no guarantee that vaccinations will stop asymptomatic people from spreading the virus.
And for those of us who feel slighted by watching the rest of the state step up into Phase 2 of the reopening plan, know this: Removing masks in protest will only slow us down.
You might not like them, but masks will be here for a while.
Meanwhile, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that double-masking — wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask — can significantly increase protection against the coronavirus.
Updated guidance from the CDC says a cloth mask can be worn on top of a disposable surgical mask “for better fit and protection.” But the agency stops short of recommending double-masking.
So does the Yakima Health District.
“Currently, the Yakima Health District is not recommending double-masking,” says Lilian Bravo, the district’s director of community partnerships.
That could change, of course. But one University of Washington official makes a good point when he asserts the importance of proper fit no matter how many layers are worn. A second mask could add a layer of protection, as could a single multi-layered mask, but a well-fitted mask is more important, says Dr. Seth Cohen, head of UW’s infectious disease clinic.
“I don’t think people should be compelled to rush out and buy a second or third mask,” he said. “Whatever mask you have, make sure if fits your face well. Make sure there are not any major gaps.”
One infectious-disease expert suggests that someone who will be spending time indoors in crowded spaces or in areas with high infection rates might want to double up, as would people who are medically vulnerable.
We are still in the middle of a deadly pandemic. With vaccines, there is hope. But the battle rages on — meaning we keep wearing masks properly and wash them regularly, we adhere to social distancing, we avoid large social gatherings, we wash our hands frequently and we sanitize.
We’re closer to having our lives back. But we’re not there yet. Again, this is no time to relax.