Of the 211 Republicans in the House of Representatives, 10 made history on Wednesday. Never had so many House members of a sitting president’s party voted in favor of impeachment.
Dan Newhouse was one of those 10. The Sunnyside Republican who has represented Central Washington’s 4th Congressional District since January 2015 took to the floor Wednesday and put country before party in announcing that he would vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
“Madam Speaker, we must all do better,” Newhouse said. “These Articles of Impeachment are flawed, but I will not use process as an excuse. There is no excuse for President Trump’s actions.
“The president took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Last week, there was a domestic threat at the door of the Capitol, and he did nothing to stop it. That is why, with a heavy heart and clear resolve, I will vote yes on these Articles of Impeachment.”
The Herald-Republic editorial board has been steadfast in its belief that Democrat Joe Biden won the November presidential election and that he did so fair and square. We have expressed dismay at President Trump’s insistence — with no basis in truth — that the election was “rigged.” And we’ve done so knowing that most residents of Central Washington and the Yakima Valley lean conservative and that Trump has enjoyed strong support among our readership.
We have also made our feelings of disappointment clear regarding Newhouse’s previous actions that eroded Americans’ confidence in the election process. For example, we disagreed strongly with his decision to sign onto an amicus brief supporting efforts by the Texas attorney general to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia. While Newhouse painted his participation as a constitutional issue — and his points had a degree of validity — the lawsuit clearly aimed to disenfranchise voters.
But what’s fair is fair. Today, Dan Newhouse deserves the thanks of every Central Washingtonian who appreciates and understands that the 244-year-old American experiment in government is under direct threat from the White House and that our president, no matter how popular among his constituents here, is a danger to our country and somehow must be stopped.
“This is a pivotal and solemn moment in our country’s history,” Newhouse said in a news release Wednesday, the day of the impeachment vote. “I wholeheartedly believe our nation — and the system of government it was founded upon — may well be in jeopardy if we do not rise to this occasion. This is not a decision I take lightly. Turning a blind eye to this brutal assault on our republic is not an option.”
Joining Newhouse in rebuking the president was 3rd Congressional District Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who represents the Herald-Republic’s readers in Klickitat and Skamania counties.
“The president’s offenses, in my reading of the Constitution, were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have,” the Battle Ground Republican said on social media. “I understand the argument that the best course is not to further inflame the country or alienate Republican voters. But I am a Republican voter. … I see that my own party will be best served when those among us choose truth. I believe President Trump acted against his oath of office, so I will vote to impeach him.”
Newhouse’s district has a strong conservative base, while Herrera Beutler’s constituency is more moderate. Both cast their votes Wednesday knowing that voters have long memories and are capable of holding grudges.
Both, however, can take some solace in these two ideas: First, they can sleep at night knowing they did what they thought was best for their country, not what’s best for the Republican Party.
And second, should either or both decide to run for reelection in 2022, those in their party who insist that widespread fraud cost Trump the election will have had that much more time to uncover and present credible evidence to prove their allegations.
Or not.