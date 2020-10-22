State treasurer: Duane Davidson
Republican Duane Davidson brought decades of treasury experience to the state Treasurer’s Office when he was elected in 2016, having won four elections as Benton County treasurer beginning in 2002. He’s a former assistant state auditor, a CPA who has proved himself a good steward of the state’s resources, and a solid pick for voters again in 2020.
In his interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic editorial board, Davidson named two projects initiated by his office that have proved helpful to local governments: One program allows counties and cities with investment portfolios to use state resources and receive higher interest rates; another program saves on interest for local governments by bundling relatively small bond requests that otherwise would have required bank loans. Several Central Washington rural governments have taken advantage of the latter program, he said.
Also on the ballot is Democratic state Rep. Mike Pellicciotti, a former state assistant attorney general who has specialized in finding financial fraud and government waste. Pellicciotti advocates for more financial transparency in government and in politics and is critical of what he says is a lack of openness in the state’s financial dealings.
“So many of the issues I’ve worked on have been focused on issues of financial transparency, which I think is critical to government in general, but it’s especially important for the position of state treasurer,” he said.
Pellicciotti is adamant that Davidson should be attending more meetings in which the Treasurer’s Office has a seat; Davidson says he sends his trusted deputies and is involved in decision-making. Davidson dismisses Pellicciotti’s concerns over low returns on state investments, saying the proper priorities are, in order, safety, liquidity and yield and that Washington’s yields are healthy and on par with other states.
Both agree that Gov. Jay Inslee’s refusal to call a special session to deal with the pandemic-related budget downturn is cause for concern.
Pellicciotti drew 53.2% of the vote in the August primary and has outraised Davidson’s camp by more than $150,000. We believe Davidson is clearly the best choice, but he faces a long road in a state politically dominated by Democrats.
Commissioner of public lands: Hilary Franz
By far the worst wildfire season in Washington history was when more than 1.1 million acres burned in 2015. That season predated Democrat Hilary Franz, an attorney and former executive director of an environmental nonprofit who was elected to lead the Department of Natural Resources in November 2016.
This year’s season is the second-worst on record, affecting more than 700,000 acres. Do we lay this devastating fire season at the feet of Franz? We think not. Forest health across the West has been problematic for many years. Franz has short- and long-term strategies in place to work with partner agencies, boost resources, attack fires more quickly and reduce the potential for wildfire damage on state, federal and private forestlands.
She also has demonstrated a much better grasp of water-based issues than that of her opponent, Republican Sue Kuehl Pederson, a retired marine biologist. DNR oversees more than 2.6 million acres of state-owned aquatic lands, managing them to ensure environmental protection, public access and more. The agency also maintains a derelict vessel removal program.
DNR also leases state trust lands for a variety of uses, including logging and grazing, and high-value leases for wind energy, solar energy and wine grapes have increased under Franz. Money generated from those leases benefit schools and other public purposes.
Franz had a strong first term and has earned respect from longtime fans and skeptics alike. We recommend her reelection.
“I have worked tirelessly in every corner of the state to try to improve not just our environmental results but also our economic and social results,” Franz told the editorial board.
Pederson, who also worked as an electrical power analyst and environmental analyst, ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate in 2016 from the southwest corner of the state. She says Franz is too reactive instead of proactive and cannot back up her statistics. But while DNR has seen the source of legitimate criticism for its cumbersome website at times, Pederson’s strategies seem more focused on pre-spotted owl days than on the future. We do not believe she has the qualities needed to take on this job.
State auditor: Pat McCarthy
Democrat Pat McCarthy, a longtime player in Pierce County politics, has done a good job of returning stability and respect to the state Auditor’s Office following the tumultuous term of her predecessor, Troy Kelley, who insisted on staying in office while fending off federal charges of fraud and theft.
“I have a long public record of proven leadership and management, and that’s what I’ve brought to this position,” said McCarthy, who was twice elected Pierce County executive and had been county auditor and deputy auditor prior to becoming state auditor. She pointed to her agency’s updated website with interactive ways to keep track of the office’s findings and compare the auditing results of different districts. Among her projects going forward, she wants to focus on studying Medicaid fraud and expanding cybersecurity auditing.
In addition, her office has extended its timeline and scope for auditing the state Employment Security Division, which fell victim to a massive international fraud this year at the outset of the pandemic and lost hundreds of millions of dollars. As auditors after the fact, she said, their focus was on ESD’s 2019 audit when the fraud took place.
Republican Chris Leyba, McCarthy’s challenger, was called away for an emergency as part of his job with the King County Sheriff’s Office on the day of the Yakima Herald-Republic editorial board interview. He holds national certification as a law enforcement auditor from the International Law Enforcement Auditor’s Association.
In his written responses later to our emailed questions, he said that if elected he would run the office with a proactive mindset, expand remote work options for his staff to reduce the number of field offices, and be more directly engaged with the public in sharing about the work of the agency. He said he has reached out to legislators in hopes of making the state auditor a nonpartisan position.
McCarthy’s first term began in the Troy Kelley whirlwind and is coming to a close amid a global pandemic and statewide financial squeeze. She is a proven steady hand, and we recommend her reelection.