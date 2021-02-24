It’s laudable that fire officials and other stakeholders in the Yakima Valley want better ambulance response times, particularly for Lower Valley residents who too often must wait for the ambulance to arrive after calls to 911.
And the last thing an ambulance wants to face as it races to answer an emergency call is a speed bump.
But when those bumps appear, they must be considered. No matter how worthy the objective, officials here must not go forward without making sure the proper process is followed.
More reliable ambulance service is worth the effort. But let’s get it right.
That means it’s probably a good idea to revisit the actions that led to a recent decision by Yakima County fire officials to choose a single ambulance service that would prioritize 911 calls.
We’re not saying that the decision to contract with American Medical Response is the wrong one. AMR, a nationwide company, is one of two private ambulance companies that provide service in the area, along with locally owned Advance Life Systems.
Both services had sought the 911 contract. Both services currently answer 911 calls and provide interfacility transfers, transporting patients from one hospital or care facility to another.
A decision to shut one service or the other out of the more lucrative 911 end of the business would naturally upset the failed bidder. And loyalty to locally owned ALS appears to run high in our community.
The bigger point is that a decision with such a high level of impact up and down the Valley needs to be above reproach no matter who comes out ahead. And it appears that those who are part of the decision-making process might not have followed their own rules.
ALS has criticized the Board of Yakima County Commissioners’ recent action to sign off on the decision to give a five-year contract for 911 calls to AMR, noting that a three-member scoring committee did not consider all viable factors when it gave AMR higher marks.
At a recent county commission meeting, Jim Berg, a Yakima attorney who represents ALS, noted that AMR received high scores by the three committee members despite a history of disputes in other communities in which it operates or used to operate, including Spokane and Oklahoma City.
The request for proposals instructed applicants to disclose past problems with contracts or litigation, said Berg, who noted that the request for proposals further stated that such issues could disqualify an applicant.
Nobody, it would appear, did background checks on AMR. County commissioners have asked for a review from the county’s legal department.
After review, AMR might still be graded higher and gain the contract. If so, hopefully ALS can remain an important contributor to our community. The ALS president has said that losing 911 calls could be his company’s downfall. Nobody wants to see that.
But what we do want to see is consistent and more reliable 911 ambulance service everywhere in the Yakima Valley, obtained through a process that is transparent, fair and able to withstand scrutiny.