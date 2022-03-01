2A boys
Jonas La Tour
North Kitsap
Notable: The 6-5 senior forward was a first-team all-tournament pick as a sophomore when the Vikings won the 2020 state title.
Jordan Medcalf
Lynden
Notable: The Lions’ 6-3 senior guard scored 21 points in regional win over Sehome, won state golf title in 2019 as a freshman.
2A girls
Dylan Philip
Ellensburg
Notable: CWAC MVP in basketball and soccer is a 5-9 guard headed to Montana State who topped 1,000 points as a junior
Drea Brumfield
W.F. West
Notable: The 6-3 Pepperdine signee became Bearcats’ all-time leading scorer in January with a range from inside out.
1A boys
Jordan Hansen
King’s
Notable: The 6-7 commit to Idaho State had 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in regional win over Quincy.
Bradley Swillie
Life Christian
Notable: With a season average of 26.3 points, the 6-5 senior as led the Eagles to 20 straight wins and a No. 3 seed.
1A girls
Libby Stump
Lynden Christian
Notable: The Montana signee is a 5-8 guard who scored 12 points in LC’s win over Cashmere in the 2020 state finale.
Devin Coppinger
Nooksack Valley
Notable: The 5-10 sophomore guard and top scorer forms a stout backcourt with three-year starter Hallie Kamphouse.
