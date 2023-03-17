STANFORD, Calif. — Snudda Collins scored 15 points and eighth-seeded Mississippi once again leaned on its stingy defense to get past the first round of the NCAA Tournament, beating No. 9 seed Gonzaga 71-48 on Friday night. Now, bring on top-seeded Stanford on its home court.
Ole Miss will face the Cardinal (29-5) on Sunday for a spot at the Sweet Sixteen in Seattle next weekend. Stanford topped No. 16 seed Sacred Heart 92-49 in Friday’s first game at Maples Pavilion.
Already tested twice by No. 1 South Carolina, coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s Rebels showed off their signature defense that has held opponents to just 56.8 points per game by shutting down one of the nation’s top 3-point-shooting teams. The Zags (28-5) scored a season-low in points — and their only loss with fewer points was a 64-60 defeat to Portland in the West Coast Conference Tournament title game March 7.
Madison Scott had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Angel Baker added 11 points and five boards for Ole Miss, which grabbed 24 offensive rebounds.
Yvonne Ejim led the Zags with 19 points and eight rebounds but her star teammates were stymied. Gonzaga came in shooting 42% from 3-point range and Brynna Maxwell held the second-best 3-point shooting percentage in the nation coming in at 49.43%, but the team finished just 1 for 17 and Maxwell scored four points on 1-of-10 shooting missing all five of her 3s.
The Zags missed six straight shots spanning halftime and made a forgettable showing in their sixth straight NCAA Tournament.
SEATTLE 4 REGIONAL
No. 1 Stanford 92
No. 16 Sacred Heart 49
STANFORD, Calif. — Haley Jones scored 17 points for a Stanford team missing star Cameron Brink because of a stomach bug, and the Cardinal advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament by beating Sacred Heart.
Stanford, earning a No. 1 seed for a third straight year, notched the program’s 100th NCAA Tournament victory — third most all-time behind Tennessee and UConn.
No. 2 Iowa 95
No. 15 SE Louisiana 43
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark had 26 points and 12 assists and Monika Czinano added 22 points as Iowa defeated Southeastern Louisiana.
Hannah Stuelke added 13 points for the Hawkeyes (27-6).
No. 10 Georgia 66
No. 7 Florida State 54
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Diamond Battles scored 21 points and Audrey Warren added 11 points as Georgia defeated Florida State.
Jordan Isaacs had 10 points and Javyn Nicholson had 13 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs (22-11).
GREENVILLE 1 REGIOAL
No. 1 South Carolina 72
No. 16 Norfolk State 40
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored 11 points as South Carolina moved five wins away from a perfect season after opening the women’s NCAA Tournament with a victory over Norfolk State.
Aliyah Boston had seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Gamecocks (33-0), who won their 39th straight game dating back to last year’s NCAA title run and moved to 11-0 in first-round games under coach Dawn Staley. They’ll face No. 8 seed South Florida on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16.
No. 8 South Florida (OT) 67
No. 9 Marquette 65
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 22 points and Elena Tsineke’s jumper with 31.2 seconds left in overtime put South Florida ahead for good in a win over Marquette.
The Bulls (27-6) Didn’t lead for the game’s first 38 minutes.
No. 2 Maryland 93
No. 15 Holy Cross 61
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Abby Meyers scored 16 points and Diamond Miller added 13 points and eight rebounds as Maryland (26-6) rolled to a victory.
No. 7 Arizona 75
No. 10 West Virginia 62
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Cate Reese scored 25 points and Esmery Martinez hadd a double-double against her former team, helping Arizona to a victory over West Virginia.
No. 3 Notre Dame 82
No. 14 Southern Utah 56
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Forward Maddy Westbeld scored 20 points and led Notre Dame to a win over Southern Utah.
Guard Sonia Citron chipped in 14 points and a season-high six assists.
No. 11 Mississippi State 81
No. 6 Creighton 66
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jerkaila Jordan scored 20 and led Mississippi State to a win against Creighton.
GREENVILLE 2 REGIONAL
No. 3 LSU 73
No. 14 Hawaii 50
BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese had 34 points and 15 rebounds — her 29th double-double this season — as LSU defeated Hawaii.
Flau’Jae Johnson scored 10 for LSU (29-2), which raced to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and maintained a comfortable lead most of the way.
No. 6 Michigan 71
No. 11 UNLV 59
BATON ROUGE, La. — Emily Kiser had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Maddie Nolan added 18 points, and Michigan (23-9) beat UNLV, snapping the Rebels’ 22-game winning streak.
No. 2 Utah 103
No. 15 Gardner-Webb 77
SALT LAKE CITY — Alissa Pili tallied 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to power Utah past Gardner-Webb. Jenna Johnson added 20 points and five assists for the Utes (26-4).
No. 10 Princeton 64
No. 7 North Carolina State 63
SALT LAKE CITY — Grace Stone scored 22 points, including her fifth 3-pointer of the game with 4.7 seconds remaining, to lift Princeton (24-5) to a thrilling win over North Carolina State.
SEATTLE 3 REGIONAL
No. 1 Virginia Tech 58
No. 16 Chattanooga 33
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore scored 22 points, Elizabeth Kitley added 12, and top-seeded Virginia Tech (28-4) rolled to a victory over Chattanooga.
No. 9 South Dakota St. (OT) 62
No. 8 Southern Cal 57
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Myah Selland scored 29 points to lead South Dakota State (29-5) to an overtime victory.
over Southern Cal.
