ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani tripled in his first two at-bats and the Los Angeles Angels routed Seattle 14-1 on Saturday night, ending the Mariners’ six-game winning streak and damaging their playoff chances.
Jhonathan Diaz pitched seven strong innings in relief and the Angels scored eight runs in the third as Seattle dropped three games out in the AL wild-card chase with seven to play.
Boston and New York are tied atop the wild-card standings, with Toronto two games back in the race for two spots.
Ohtani scored two runs and had three RBI to raise his season total to 98. He tripled twice off starter Tyler Anderson, then was walked in his next two plate appearances. The two-way star has walked 13 times in the last four games, tying a major league record.
Diaz (1-0) allowed just three hits and one earned run to get his first major league win. He threw 99 pitches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.