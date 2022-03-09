Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Zola Burnham Gallucci B. Young passed away at the age of 98 from a short illness at Riverview Manor in Selah, Washington on February, 28, 2022. She just missed her 99th birthday by two weeks. She will be laid to rest at Terrace Heights Cemetery in Yakima, Washington.
The youngest daughter was born on March 14, 1923 on Sixth Street in Yakima, Washington to Hagar Burnham and Sophia Elizabeth Lear Burnham. The family moved to Broadhead, Kentucky for two years before returning to the Naches Valley where her family raised strawberries in the Nile. She attended school in the Naches Valley.
Her first marriage was to Samuel Gallucci, whom she met working at Eschbach Park. She helped him farm in the Moxee Valley. She had four children from this marriage.
Zola later married old school friend Donovan Young and helped raise his grandchildren. She cared for others as a nurse for thirty-four years for the Hyatt’s Convalescent, later managing their retirement home.
Zola was a beautiful seamstress, pie maker, designer, and artist.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister Inez, Samuel Gallucci, Don Young, a daughter, Sandy Violette, a son, Antonio Gallucci, and a grandson, Teddy Frye.
She is survived by her daughter Janice Yoerger, and son James (Denise) Gallucci. She was a loving grandmother, and great (great) grandmother. She was a wonderful aunt and great aunt to many.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Riverview Manor who cared for her for the last 6 years as well as the hospice care providers. They are also appreciative to her niece Janet Harris and great niece Sarah Marchel for the loving support in her final days.
Viewing will be from 4-8 pm on Thursday, March 10th at Keith and Keith. Her funeral will be at Rainier Memorial Center in Terrace Heights at 1 pm on Friday, March 11, 2022. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Young family may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
