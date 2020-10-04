Zoila “Marie” Schoel

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Marie was born June 27, 1955 in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija, Philippines to Guillermo and Isidra Pacis Manulit. Marie was the oldest of eleven children.
As a steadfast Catholic she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Marie’s last breaths were taken September 16, 2020 at 12:10 p.m. at her home after a courageous battle with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease. She fought an unrelenting battle that lasted over five years. ALS took her body but couldn’t touch her mind, heart, spirit and soul.
Though small in stature, Marie was as mentally strong as they come. There was no quit in her.
Marie was raised and educated in the Philippines and spent the better part of her childhood helping her mother raise the other ten siblings. As an adult she was a housekeeper and waitress. The last job Marie held before her illness forced her retirement was with the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Marie met her future husband Michael in May of 1985. They were married on December 30, 1985 in Kailua, Hawaii on the island of Oahu while Michael was stationed at Kaneoche Bay Marine Corps Air Station. Michael and Marie were approaching 35 years of marriage upon her passing.
Marie is survived by her husband Michael, daughters Sarah and Sandra Schoel, grandchildren Evan, Evalynn, and Jaylin Schoel, siblings Rod, Edivuiges, Alfredo, Alejandro, Fernando, Frankie, Cristina and Edward. She is preceded in death by parents Guillermo and Isidra, brother Nestor and sister Carolina.
A special thank you goes out to niece Irina, caregivers Sofia, Carina, Elizabeth, Karla, Ramona, Jennifer, Inna, Itzel and Martha for their tireless efforts in assisting Marie with her needs. Thank you also to hospice nurses Sarah and April, Yolanda with aging and long term care, Chaplain Rigoberto, mother in law Myrta Patterson, Howards Medical Supply, Memorial Hospital and all those who reached out and touched Marie during her illness.
“Marie, I’ve had my shortcomings and I’m truly sorry, but I love you and always will. You will be forever in my heart. Until we meet again,” Michael.
If you would like to contribute to Zoila's memorial fund to help with funeral expenses please mail to Zoila Schoel Memorial, C/O Brookside Funeral Home, PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936.
A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
