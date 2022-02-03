Zoe Anne Hull, 58, passed away on January 2, 2022, at her home in Ryderwood, WA. Zoe was born in Yakima on April 5, 1963 – the first of two children to Darwin and Geraldine Evans.
Zoe graduated from Davis High School (class of 1981) where she enjoyed competitive swimming, skiing and her academic studies. She lived most her life in Yakima, however relocated to Western Washington in 2012.
Shortly after the birth of her first child, Ryan, Zoe became a single mother. Given the challenges she faced as single parent, Zoe was a devoted and loving mother to Ryan. In 1994, Zoe married Doug Thomas and despite separating years later, Doug remained a constant and influential figure in Ryan’s life. As years passed, Zoe went on to marry Leonard Hull and had a beautiful daughter, Danielle. Although Zoe and Leonard would later part ways, she remained committed to her children – the greatest loves of her life.
Zoe Anne Hull is survived by her son Ryan Golightly, daughter Danielle Hull, brother Cody Evans, nephews Cammeron and Noah Evans and niece Alexa Evans. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
At this time there are no services planned.
