Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Zennie M. Miller, age 65, passed away in Yakima, WA on February 25, 2022 at Yakima Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 12, 1956 in Yakima, WA to Bryant and Ada Howell and graduated from Naches High School.
Zennie worked at a warehouse and as a retail clerk. When she wasn’t working, she loved fishing and any outdoor activities, as well as dancing. She will be remembered for how she would fill any room with laughter.
Zennie is survived by her fiancé Gordon Hanson, her children Chris, Michele, Craig, and Jaime, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Buddy Howell, Mary Kline, Tommy Howell, and Becky Wilson, as well as many extended family members. She is preceded in death by her late husband Roger Miller in July of 2015, and her siblings Floyd Howell and Travis Howell.
A Service is planned for Friday, March 4, 2022 at 1:00pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in