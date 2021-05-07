Zebulon Lyle Beer was born in Yakima, Wa. August 18th, 1978, to Garry L Beer and Theresa M. Beer (McBride) and his older brother Kalub L Beer.
He grew up playing baseball and hanging out with his cousins and family in the Yakima valley. Zeb loved to go fishing with his grandpa Donald McBride. He moved to California with his Dad when he was 14. He loved the warmer weather there. They moved to Arizona later and at the time of his death he was living in Texas, where he lived for his kids.
On Halloween night 2020 Zebulon Beer left this earth to a peaceful place in heaven. He no longer hurts or is sad. He will be missed by his family, his Mom Theresa McBride of Selah, Wa., Dad Garry L Beer and his stepmom mom Rhonda (Mitchell) Beer, his brother Kalub L Beer, stepbrother Adam “Bugsy” Edson, stepsister Amanda Barcello all of Phoenix, Az., his Grandma Ruth McBride of Selah, his kids Hunter Gutierrez and Ellie Beer of Texas, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, second cousins and nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial for Zeb on May 22, 2021 at 330 Baker Rd., Selah, Wa. 1pm. Please RSVP to Theresa McBride at Theresa.mcbride@rocketmail.com if you have a picture of you and Zeb please bring it or send it to me.
