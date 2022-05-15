Zane Homer Whittum passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022 at the age of 86 in Auburn, Washington. He was born in 1935 in Toppenish, Washington to Homer and Zay (LaFray) Whittum. Zane attended Toppenish High School, upon turning 18 he joined the United States Army where he served in Germany as a Heavy Vehicle Driver with the rank of Private First Class, earning the Army Good Conduct Metal as well as the Army Occupation Medal. After returning from Germany he remained active in the Washington State Army Reserves. Following his military service Zane was hired by the Boeing Aerospace Company where he worked in various roles until his retirement after 35+ years of service. On Oct. 18, 1956, Zane married the love of his life Mary Kathleen Davenport. After the couple married, they moved “over the mountains” to the Seattle area for Zane’s job. During their 50+ years of marriage, the couple was blessed with 5 beautiful children that they raised in Renton, Washington. In 1995, the couple retired and excitedly moved back to Toppenish on a farm where they spent time relaxing, riding their horses, visiting with family and friends. Later they moved to Sunnyside where they planned to live out their retirement years. Zane enjoyed spending his days riding and breaking horses; but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren, taking them for rides down the irrigation canals and teaching them how to be little cowboys and cowgirls. Zane is survived by his 5 children, Lowell (Peggy) Whittum; Jennene (Tim) Wheeler; Joseph Whittum; Judy (Dave) Townsend; and Lori (Ryan) Norton; 14 grandchildren, Michael Kimmer, Brock Hurley, Taylor Whittum, Devin (McKenzie) Wheeler, Forrest (Emily) Hurley, Austin Whittum, Ty Wheeler, Katlynn Burress, Rachael Townsend, Tanner Townsend, Lauren Norton, Katie Norton, Blake Norton, and Aubrey Norton; 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Zay; his wife Mary; his 6 siblings; 4 grandchildren; and many nephews.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.
Inurnment service will take place at Elmwood Cemetery on May 21st at 12:30 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at the Toppenish Eagles Lodge beginning at 2 p.m.
