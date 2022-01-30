Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Zane Curtis McGinty, 47, passed away on January 26, 2022, in Yakima. He was born in Happy Valley, California on April 4, 1974, to John McGinty and Robin (Anderson) Wacker.
Zane is survived by his children Brittney, Sly, Ryder, and Jesus, mother of his children Vickie Turner, grandchildren Blaze, Harmony and Heavenly, his mother, and in laws Brenda Turner and Jerry Garner and many friends. He is preceded in death by his father and grandmother Pearl McGinty (Mamo).
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd Street, Yakima, WA). Full obituary can be viewed, and memories can be shared, at www.shawandsons.com.
