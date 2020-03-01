Yvonne Nadine Allen passed away on December 13, 2019. In May, she would have been 93.
The Funeral Service will be on Friday March 27, 2020 at 2 PM at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, 201 N. 2nd St., Yakima. Pastor Dave Edler has graciously agreed to help us and do the service, he did Dad’s too!
Michael Allen (Me), I have been her primary caregiver for over 12 years. A couple months before she died, I shot a 38 minute video of our everyday morning schedule. See that video & all the other posts, on my Facebook page: Facebook.com/GuyOfGoodness – scroll down to the post on September 22, 2019
Shortly after that, she just stopped eating. In a couple weeks she was gone. I am grateful that she went fast and was not in much pain.
Our father, Leonard D. Allen, passed away in 1995.
For the last 2 years, we had Hospice people coming over at least 4 days a week. I thank them!
Mom’s main passion was gardening. She was the Secretary of the Master Gardeners here in Yakima. Since I was the only brother around for almost all those years, I was chosen to help, repeatedly! I also grew a great love for gardening. Fulfilling, meditative, healing, & good exercise too!
I have helped her in her yards for over 40 years. We have thousands of awesome gardening pictures & videos! My website, MikeTheGardener.net, is a testimonial to Mom and her gardens.
Our father & mother had six wild sons. I am the 4th & the 1st.
The 6 of us Allen brothers were one of the best sporting families in the State of Washington during the 1960’s, 70’s, and 80’s. We all went to Davis High School, Yakima. Our accolades are numerous for each of us. Here are a few:
Lenny Allen: 1965 Davis High State basketball champions (25-0 record), football, baseball, 4 years basketball at WSU.
Dave Allen: 1965 basketball team, 4 years CWSC basketball.
Dan Allen: football, basketball, tennis, racquetball.
Michael Allen: basketball, #1 singles & doubles in tennis, after high school, about 15 years in the Yakima Mexican soccer league, Highlight: I played in the Seattle First Division soccer league.
Jamie Allen: football, basketball, baseball, Seattle Mariners part of one season
Pat Allen: basketball, football, golfer in Seattle.
Contact me: Michael Allen, 509-452-9796, GuyOfGoodness@yahoo.com.
