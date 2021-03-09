On February 27th, 2021, Yukiko Mary Mori was reunited with her beloved husband, John who passed away in 2002.
Yuki was born in St. Maries, Idaho on December 12th, 1925 to Harry Masami and Kaneyo Sato.
Yuki went to Japan when she was 5 years old. In April 1951, after WWII, she came back to the states and lived with her parents in Ontario, Oregon.
In 1955 Yuki married Robert (Bob) Matsumura and moved to Chicago. He passed away in 1961. In 1972 Yuki married Chuck Matsui of Wapato. He passed away in 1975.
In the meantime, Yuki worked at the Toppenish Nursing Home for a few years and Inland Fruit Company for 15 years. All of her life was hardship until she met and married the love of her life, John Mori and they had 12 wonderful years together.
Yuki is preceded in death by her parents, sister Masayo, brother George Sato and daughter-in-law Traci Matsumura. Yuki is survived by her two sons, Mike Matsumura of Yakima, WA and Terry (Julie) Matsumura of Lake Stevens, WA; two stepdaughters, Dawn Mori of Los Angeles, CA and Gail (Kirk) Kusano of Los Angeles, CA; one sister, Mary (Ben) Chadwick of Yakima, WA; and one sister-in-law, Kiyoko Sato of Mountain View, CA.
Yuki is also survived by two granddaughters, Katie (Dayton) Atworth of Everett, WA and Taylor Matsumura of Lake Stevens, WA; and two step grandchildren, Ashley Hoover and Brandon Hoover, both of Yakima, WA.
Yuki would also like to recognize her long time hairdresser and friend, Renee Smith, with whom she spent countless sessions talking about life and its challenges.
At Yuki’s request, there will be no service.
