Yolanda S. Marin (67) of Yakima passed away on July 28, 2021 in Yakima. Yolanda was born on October 16, 1953 to Juan and Augustina (Guzman) Sepulveda. She graduated from Wapato High School in 1971. She was a homemaker all her life who enjoyed embroidery, her family, crossword puzzles, hobby stores, cleaning and ironing. She is survived by her companion Frank Hanson, four children, Cruz Rodriguez, three daughters, Alicia Rodriguez, Angelica Ayelsworth and Augustina Rodriguez; three grandchildren, Steven Jr., Shawn and Dakota, three great grandchildren, Lilyanna, Estaban and Amila; three brothers Hildo, Angel, and Johnny Sepulveda and a sister Mary S. Nunez. She is preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers.
Visitation will be Tuesday 8/3/2021 at Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home from 1-4 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday at St. Aloysius Catholic Church at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish. Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
