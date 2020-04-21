June 16, 1937 - April 10, 2020
Yolanda H Lopez passed away on April 10, 2020. Yolanda was born in Texas on June 16, 1937 to Anita Hinojosa. She grew up in Texas until she met Enrique Castro Jr. and they moved to Washington State where they would raise their family.
In Washington they raised 7 children: Enrique Castro III, Diana Castro, Javier Castro, Esmeralda Castro, Fidel Castro, Leticia Castro, and Lionel Castro. Yolanda also has one brother, Leo Hernandez of San Antonio, Tx.
In 1980, Yolanda married Rosendo Lopez and they had a daughter, Priscilla Lopez. Yolanda was blessed with a large family; she had 23 grandkids, 60 great-grandkids and 3 great-great-grandkids. Her family will always remember her love for music. Yolanda was always listening, singing and dancing to music. She also loved traveling back and forth between Auburn and Granger to never miss a family event.
She is preceded in death by her mother Anita Hinojosa, daughter Diana Castro, and great-granddaughter Angel “Sugar” Castro.
Due to the coronavirus, the family will not have services at this time.
