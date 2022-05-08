Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Xavier Orion Gonzalez passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Yakima. He was born Friday, March 18, 2022, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima, WA.
Xavier was a happy baby who loved his mom and dad, his binkies, his cat siblings Anakin and Minerva, Harry Styles music and cuddles. Although we were only given him for such a short time, we will forever hold him in our hearts.
Surviving in addition to his parents, Julian Gonzalez and Myekayla Crapser, are his grandparents, Brandon and Julia Couchman, Patricia Lopez and Guadalupe Sanchez, Ismael Gonzalez, and Alejandra Madrigal, all of Yakima, WA. He is also survived by his great-grandparents, great aunts and uncles, aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins.
A Celebration of Life was previously held. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
