Wvaldina DeJesus (UBA)

Wvaldina DeJesus 65 years of age, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister started her journey with the Lord Wednesday Sep. 2nd in Yakima, WA at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on March 16, 1955 in Blythe, California to Alfredo DeJesus and Alicia Rodriguez Huerta. She attended St. Paul’s and A.C. Davis High in Yakima. Wvaldina participated in State Special Olympics and earned her medals in several events. Later she would work for Yakima Specialties Inc. After she became a homemaker and loved raising her children. She devoted all her Sundays to serving refreshments at St. Paul’s Church as well as volunteering at the WA State Fair parking vehicles. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends while doing arts and crafts watching her T.V. shows and movies with her loved ones, Wvaldina will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and extended family. She will live on in all of our hearts.
Wvaldina is survived by her son Juanito (Christina) DeJesus of Granger, Wa as well as his children; Joseph, Juanito Jr., Gregoria, Diego and granddaughter Neveah; daughter Taracelia (Jonathan) M. of Yakima and their children; Thaliea, Thaliana and Alex; sisters Alicia (Jose Manuel) Zamora of Toppenish, Matilda (Andy) Garza of Wapato, WA; brother Horacio DeJesus of Sunnyside, Wa. and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews who always brought a smile to her face.
Wvaldina is preceded in death by her parents, sister Alicia DeJesus, brothers: Alfredo DeJesus, Carlos DeJesus, Patricio DeJesus, Arturo DeJesus and William DeJesus; nephews: Phabiean Garza and Ramon Zamora.
Burial will take place Thursday in the Zillah Cemetery at Noon.
