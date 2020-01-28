“Woodstock” Elroy James Van Alstine aka “Elwood” of Shelton, Wa. went home to Father God on January 6, 2020 after a long fight with cancer.
He was born on September 27, 1953 to the late Jeannie Bells and Elroy Van Alstine Sr. in Yakima, Wa. Elroy was a longtime Yakima area resident.
He attended Selah High and years later he attended Yakima Community College to study radio broadcasting.
He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1972-1974 as a boiler technician.
Elroy was considered a “jack of all trades.”
His trade was floor coverings, tile, and laminate.
He was an overhead crane operator for Pittsburgh Steel in Alameda, Calif. as well as a river raft guide on the Colorado River.
He painted houses and also was a camel handler in Whitstran, Wa.
Known as “Elwood Blues” because of his love for playing drums, the neighbors knew he was feeling good when they heard him play.
He was an avid drummer who knew how to play anything!
He was a member of Society’s Devients motorcycle club where he acquired the name “Woodstock.” It fit him to a tee!
He loved camping, fishing, 4 wheeling, gold panning and metal detecting to name a few of his interests.
Elroy met his wife Lynnette Henry Van Alstine on Sept. 24, 1999 in Prosser, Wa. where he became a camel handler!
They moved to Shelton in 2010 and were married on March 15, 2015.
Other than his loving wife Lynnette, Elroy is survived by his son David McClung and his fiancée Liz Frey, his daughter Ashley Orton and her fiancé Brandon Bryan, his daughter Michele McClung and Dana Bell.
He is also survived by brothers Lynn Van Alstine and his wife Trish, and Mark Harvey Van Alstine.
Grandchildren are Zaley, Brittini and Delilah McClung and Kaiden, Lexi and Aubrey Orton.
As well as his most awesome friends and neighbors Dave “Bottles” Childers and spiritual guide and “brother from another mother” Gary Todd.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring when the weather is nicer for motorcycles.
