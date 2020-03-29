Winton Buford McLain (Mac) passed away on March 21, 2020, in Issaquah, Wash., at the age of 99. He retired in 1984 from the Yakima Herald-Republic where he was employed for 37 years. Mac was born to James Frederick McLain and Allie Aline (Barton) McLain on February 2, 1921, in Cherokee, Oklahoma. He married Euphrosyne Rosalie Terrill in 1940. He served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. West Point from 1944-47 and then settled in Yakima, where he lived the remainder of his life before moving to a nursing home in Issaquah earlier this year. He was widowed in 1959. He married Katherine Colliton in 1960 and was widowed again in 1990. He is survived by a daughter, Joyce Hestilow, in Bothell; a son, Gary McLain (Nickie), in Stanwood; and a son, Ron McLain (Joan), in Fresno, Calif.; and 10 of his 11 grandchildren: Debra Hawkins (Jim), Staci Jakobitz (Kurt), Kimberly Oliver (Tim), Patrick McLain (Mindi), Amanda Neves (Chris), Jillian Anderson (Matt), Rebecca Thomas (Bryan), Aaron McLain (Jacque), Amy Morris, and Andrea McLain. He was preceded in death by grandson Alex McLain, in 2013. He is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren. At his request, no services are planned.
