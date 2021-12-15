Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Winnie Ann Wilmoth Head passed away December 8th 2021 at the age of 77. Winnie Wilmoth was born November 13th 1944 to Kenneth and Lois Wilmoth of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
She was known for her fierce love of family, always the rock of strength for us all. She helped many, giving all she could of herself and time, absolutely devoted to her loved ones.
She enjoyed the outdoors playing softball, camping, fishing and was an accomplished archer winning many awards making a name for herself as a competitor to be respected. She spent her warm sunny days planting a garden, watering her flowers enjoying her time outside. In the winter you would find her curled up in bed watching her football, she loved her football.
She is survived by her devoted life partner of 45 years Pam Murphy; her two children, Tammy Emmal (Randy Sutton), and Jimmy Head (Melissa Head), and blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Wilmoth, mother Lois Wilmoth Bates, and sister Beverly Wilmoth, brother Kenneth Wilmoth and brother Chuck Wilmoth.

