Wilmer “Denny” Bohlke

October 31, 1931 - November 17, 2021
Denny Bohlke’s obituary was previously posted shortly after his death on November 17th. If you would like to read it, please visit the Yakima Herald-Republic website. At the time of his death we were not able to make funeral arrangements for a variety of reasons. We would like family and friends to know that we now have plans for his funeral.
We will be celebrating Denny’s life on Saturday, April 2, 2022. It will be held at Central Lutheran Church at 1:00 pm. We are asking that those that attend the service, wear a mask inside the church.
