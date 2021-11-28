Wilmer Denny Bohlke

Denny Bohlke passed away in his sleep on November 17, 2021. He had recently celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends.
Born to Charles and Johanna Bohlke on October 31, 1931, Denny grew up in Yakima, Washington with his loving parents and a younger brother, Chuck. He decided in the 5th grade that he wanted to become a veterinarian and he achieved that goal, attending Washington State University for both his undergraduate and graduate degrees. He was a loyal Cougar.
After graduation, he spent some time in the army, stationed first in Texas and later in Seattle, Washington. He then came back to Yakima and for a time worked for Dr. Ford at his Fruitvale clinic. Later, he decided to open his own practice and started Tieton Drive Animal Clinic with Dr. Barney Benedictson. In the years to come they would add Dr. Stephen Ruark to the partnership. Both men proved to be trusted partners and life-long friends. He loved working with both animals and clients. And he appreciated and enjoyed the many wonderful staff who worked at the clinic and kept him going.
During these busy years he also met his wife, Joyce Bohlke, marrying her in December 1960. They would remain happily together for 54 years until she passed in 2015. He had three children, and three grandchildren and over the years… a few cows, a horse, some pigs, some geese, a rabbit, several dogs and cats, some fish and a rooster. He was an active and loving father and grandfather. He laughed easily and liked spending time with people. He loved music, science, history, reading, swimming and even long distance running in his forties. Despite his gentle nature, he loved to argue politics. Luckily, these rarely ended in an actual argument, because he never made it personal. He did not judge, and was honestly curious and respectful to his counterpart. And, if all else failed, he would let humor prevail. He did have one unfortunate habit. He would often lose track of time, particularly when he was reading or in a bookstore. This sometime caused great consternation to his family and work family. Luckily, they forgave him.
After retirement from Tieton Drive Animal Clinic he worked several months a year as a relief veterinarian at clinics in Washington, Oregon and California. Then, in the 2000’s, he and Joyce moved to Concord, California to be near their only grandchildren. He continued to work once a week for a Veterinary Service, not completely retiring until he was 85 years old. In his very last years, after Joyce had passed, he was lucky to meet a wonderful woman, Donna Peterson, who became a fun, wise, and true friend.
He is survived by his children, Laura and Thomas Thorsen, Greg Bohlke and Kruewan Ruenyen, Stacey Bohlke, and Dan Kom, and his grandchildren, Tim Thorsen, Tara Thorsen and Alisa Thorsen. He also leaves behind many cousins and much- loved in-laws Karen Bohlke, Gregg and Nancy Johnson, Merlin and Andrea Bean, Jean Kimes and Betty Johnson. (His brother Chuck sadly preceded him in death in early 2021.)
He was loved and will be missed.
Due to familial considerations, there will be no immediate service, but a celebration of life will be held in the early spring of 2022.
