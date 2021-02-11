Wilmer Dean Bartlett

Wilmer Dean Bartlett, 76, left this earth on February 7, 2021. Dean enjoyed retirement hunting as well as fishing in Westport with his best buddy Lee. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Brenda; son John, daughter-in-law Devan, and grandchildren Nicole and Johnny.

