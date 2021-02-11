Wilmer Dean Bartlett, 76, left this earth on February 7, 2021. Dean enjoyed retirement hunting as well as fishing in Westport with his best buddy Lee. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Brenda; son John, daughter-in-law Devan, and grandchildren Nicole and Johnny.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In