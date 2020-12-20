1913-2020
Shortly after a great day celebrating her 107th birthday, Wilma Mary Pearl, died December 15th, 2020 in her Prosser home, Amber Hills. She was born in Prescott, Arkansas, the oldest of three sisters, but spent almost her entire childhood in the Bellingham area, graduating from Washington State Normal School, what is now Western Washington University in Bellingham. She received a teaching certificate, and continued in summer school to complete the required five years of teaching courses.
She taught in both the Seattle and Prosser elementary schools, primarily as a sixth grade teacher in Prosser, before returning to school to train as a school librarian, and retiring as a multi-school librarian from the Prosser School District.
After a year of courting, she married J.C. (Jack) Pearl in 1937, in Idaho, keeping it secret as women teachers were then not allowed by contract to be married. After teaching in Seattle, she returned to Prosser, moving to a fruit farm near Whitstran with Jack. After Jack retired in 1976, they sold the farm to Robert and Mollie Buchholz who became like family to Wilma. The Pearls then made Grandview their home. She returned to Prosser in 2017.
She is survived by her son, John Pearl (Nancy) of Walnut Creek, California. She is also survived by granddaughters Cindy Donaldson (Stuart) of San Carlos, California, and Cathy Pearl (Chris Leggetter), of Belmont, California, as well as two great-granddaughters, Maggie and Molly Donaldson, and one great-grandson, Jack Leggetter. She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Helen Pearl and her husband Jack Pearl.
She was a member of PEO Chapters K and AU, served on the Grandview Library Board, and continued to support the library by being a member of the Friends of the Grandview Library. She enjoyed antiques and gardening, especially the growing of beautiful roses.
She was most passionate about the support of children’s reading programs. She believed that education was the key to a successful life. Wilma treasured her Grandview and Prosser friends, and never wanted to be far from the Yakima Valley.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff at both Orchard House/Homestead Place in Grandview and at Amber Hills in Prosser, as well as the nurses and staff at Heart Links Hospice for their great care. We also wish to thank Juanita Lopez of Grandview, a long-time friend and helper, as well as a life-long family friend, Dick Olsen for their support. Visits from her niece, Carolyn Taylor, also brought much joy. Linda Hartshorn of Grandview’s Dkystra House was also a long-time friend who she met through the local chapter of PEO and who helped her in many ways, and being simpatico much enjoyed discussing the events of the day.
At her request, no funeral will be held. Donations in her name may be made to the Grandview (AU) or National chapters of P.E.O., the Friends of the Grandview Library, in care of the Grandview Library, or to the Friends of the Prosser Library.
