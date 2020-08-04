Wilma Jean (Smay) Dosher, 83, loving wife and mother born April 8, 1937 to William and Lillis Smay in Armona, Calif., passed away after a long battle with Vascular Dementia on July 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan.
Wilma was born and raised in California and moved all over the northwest until landing in Selah, Wa. during her senior year of school. After graduating she married the love of her life Sam Dosher and started their family. For over 20 years Wilma worked as a meat wrapper for local stores in Yakima before retiring to become a housewife.
Wilma enjoyed everything from parasailing in Mexico to water skiing at the lake, softball, bowling, snowmobiling, golfing, square dancing with her friends, trips in the motor home with dad because that was a sure trip to a casino and she really loved that. She had a passion for painting, she also loved to play the piano and she showed all of the kids how to play. But the thing she loved the most was her family, she loved going to watch all her 3 kids, 6 grandkids and 17 great-grandkids play whatever sport they were into at the time.
The family has so many stories and Wilma enjoyed every part of them. She lived her life to the fullest, she was known for her kind heart, warm smile, and compassionate spirit.
She is preceded in death by her father William, mother Lillis, sisters Joyce, Betty, and twin brother Bill, niece Becky and great-grandson Tre’ Jordan.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Samuel Dosher, children Diane (Willard) Nelson, Bruce (Fran) Dosher and Terri (Troy) Cox, 6 grandkids, Chuck, Justin, Jake, Donovan, Rick and Samantha, 17 great-grandkids, sisters Mary Ann and Judy, and brother Phil.
Arrangements for a family reunion and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan and Memorial Hospice for all the love and support they gave mom.
